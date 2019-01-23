Substance abuse support
The Hammond Public Library is offering a program on substance abuse support at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the library, 564 State St. Ronald Williams, Turning Point Counseling Services, will share resources and information to promote the healing process. There will be a drawing for free gas cards. Snacks and prizes are provided by The Friends of the Hammond Public Library. Register online on the event calendar, www.hammond.lib.in.us or contact Debra Powers, at 219-931-5100, ext. 320.
PFLAG meeting
MICHIGAN CITY — PFLAG (Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Michigan City and LaPorte County Chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts, 717 Franklin St. Meetings, for those 18 years of age and over, include advocacy, education and support. Call 219-561-0948 or mcpflag@gmail.com.
Munster Crime Watch
The Munster Police Department invites residents and business representatives to attend their first Munster Crime Watch meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road. A presentation on Active Shooter Awareness & Response will be provided along with crime statistics and updates on recent incidents in Munster. A $25 Target gift card will be awarded as a door prize at the conclusion of the meeting. Call Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.
Learn about the Netherlands
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso International Center (The VIC), a nonprofit community organization, will host a presentation about The Netherlands at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at 309 E. Lincolnway. Marc Boas, a senior at Valparaiso University, will talk about the stereotypes and realities of modern Dutch culture, and he will present a summary of his homeland’s history, art, food and traditions.
Mimi’s Candles and Gifts fundraiser at St. Mary Medical Center
HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to the Mimi’s Candles and Gifts Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 in Rooms 3 and 3A near the west entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. This fundraiser will feature a selection of natural, handmade candles, soaps and bath bombs. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary and be used in the 2020 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field. Call 219-947-6011.
Pets N Vets fundraiser
Dunes Dog Training Club will hold a Pets N Vets fundraiser. The bowling fundraiser begins at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 until 1 a.m. Feb. 17 at The Super Bowl, 218 W. East St. Bowling tickets are $22 and include bowling, food and shoe rental. Pre-purchase bowling tickets from Dunes Dog Training Club members. For information, call Harvey Roller at 219-776-5335; or the club at 219-996-4770.
Fish on in Portage
The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Fish-On Portage, a fishing and outdoor show. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. All outdoor events to be showcased include hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, archery, kayaking, hiking, bird watching and more. The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendors representing these activities or other activities involving the outdoors. Concessions will be available. There will be door prizes, a children’s area with Petey the Perch and other activities. Seminars will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $2 for ages 7 to 18. There will be free parking.
Farewell concert
Sts. Peter & Paul Parish of Merrillville will present its farewell choral concert under the direction of Laura Monteen at 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at 5885 Harrison St. Monteen, the parish's liturgy and music coordinator, will retire later this summer. The concert is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served in the church vestibule following the concert. Call 219-793-1375.