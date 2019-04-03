Volunteer kickoff
WHITING — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting a Volunteer Kickoff for the Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday. Attendees can learn more about the various volunteer opportunities available surrounding the Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will take place at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sept. 22. The kickoff is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Dino's Pizza, 1601 121st St. To reserve a spot, call Sara Spruth at 219-472-1860.
Water quality workshop
Valparaiso University is hosting a water quality workshop from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Wesemann Hall. “A Thirst for Clean Water” will be highlighted by a presentation by Virginia Tech Professor Marc Edwards, who investigated the science that uncovered the drinking water crises in Washington D.C. and Flint, Michigan. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For more information about presentations and schedules, or to register, visit sites.google.com/valpo.edu/thirstforcleanwater2019/home.
Concert planned
LaPorte Community Concert Association will present North American Brass Company in concert at 3 p.m. April 7 at The Presbyterian Church, 307 Kingsbury Ave. This is a classically trained brass quintet comprised of five musicians who perform regularly throughout the Michiana area. The public may purchase tickets at the door at the cost of $15 for adults and $5 for students through high school. For more information call 219-362-8262.
League of Women Voters meeting
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters LaPorte County will feature Lynne Spevak, LaPorte County Treasurer, as their speaker for the Tuesday Lunch With the League. The noon presentation will be held at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St. The public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a $5 donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 and may purchase a lunch of their choice from the menu, in time for the noontime presentation. For more information about this event, email LWV at lwvlaporte@gmail.com.
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels will hold an orientation/training at 10 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. April 18 at 8446 Virginia St. Training lasts a little more than an hour and ends with a tour of the building. Call volunteer manager Joan Vith at 219-756-3663 to reserve a seat.
East Chicago Bi-Annual Career Fair
East Chicago Bi-annual career fair, presented by Mayor Anthony Copeland will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at East Chicago Police Department building, 2301 E. Columbus Drive. Deadline to preregister is April 5. Call 219-391-8205, ext. 7986 or email ecramirez@eastchicago.com.
Super Spuds and Krazy Kards
VALPARAISO — The Friends and Newcomers of Porter County Women’s Social Club is holding a fun evening from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 11 at St. Mary Medical Center meeting room, 3800 St. Mary Drive. Women interested in learning more about this social club can join us for Super Spuds (a baked potato bar), salad, and dessert. A brief business meeting will follow, and then ‘Krazy Kards’ fun will begin. Some of the club’s current activities include: bunco, mah jong, euchre, pinochle, craft corner, scrapbooking, lunch bunch, monthly breakfasts, excursions to interesting places, game day and several themed social parties throughout the year. Call Laura at 219-462-9841.
School fundraiser
Wheeler High School will hold its 12th annual tribute to Elvis featuring the voice of Elvis, Doug Church, and special guest Quentin Flagg at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the school. Tickets are $18 for VIP or $15 for general seating. Call 219-759-1442 or 219-741-0490.
Hammond Marina’s 21st annual Fishing Derby
HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Marina have announced the return of the annual Fishing Derby for the 21st year. The derby will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive. This event is free and is open to all adults and children, with free parking and refreshments. Fishing will take place on the outer Lake Michigan break wall, on the inside, west end docks of the marina break wall and on land. No boats. Use live and/or artificial bait. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for largest salmon, largest trout and largest bass. For more information contact the Hammond Marina at 219-659-7678.
Spring Fever Craft Show
Local homemade crafts, seasonal merchandise and shopping to come to the Schererville Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at 500 E. Joliet St. The Schererville Parks Department is sponsoring this event. Interested vendors can email jbarnes@schererville.org.
An evening of comedy
MUNSTER — Caryn Bark brings her evening of comedy “What’s So Funny About Being Jewish” to Temple Beth-El, 10001 Columbia Ave. on April 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. for cocktail and appetizers. Bark takes the stage at 8 p.m. and dessert will be served following the show. Advance tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased either by calling the Temple Beth-El office at 219-934-9600 or with Pay Pal through Temple Beth-El’s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/Temple-Beth-El-in-Munster-Indiana-185336261526983/. Tickets sold at the door cost $30.
Duneland Weavers' Guild
VALPARAISO — The Duneland Weavers’ Guild will meet at 10 a.m. April 13 at 460 College Ave. Master dyer Jan Macklin will present a program on weaving with variegated yarn followed by a workshop for those registered.
Alpha Delta Kappa annual garage sale fundraiser
VALPARAISO — The sisters of the Valparaiso chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will hold their garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at Eagles Lodge, 805 Elm St. Used clothing for adults and children, toys, books, household items, furniture, holiday and craft items, collectibles, kitchen items, home décor, crystal, china, and miscellaneous treasures will be offered. There will also be a selection of homemade baked goods available for purchase at the sale. Alpha Delta Kappa is an International Honorary Sorority for Teachers. Call 465-9299.
Tenebrae service
Hope in the Shadows, a Lenten Tenebrae service, will be held at 3 p.m. April 14 at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception, 411 W. 11th St. Traditional hymns, contemporary songs and narration will focus on Christ’s sacrifice and the hope which can be found in the shadows. The free Tenebrae service will be performed by the Queen of All Saints Contemporary Choir under the direction of Stephanie Sobecki. Call 219-872-9196 with any questions.
Bake sale
MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah bake sale is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 18 and 19 at the St. Elijah Serbian-American Hall, 8700 Taft St. There are apple, cherry and cheese strudels, nut rolls and cookies. Preorder email is Stelijahkolo@gmail.com or call 219-942-9762.
Daffodil hike
Each spring, visitors at Brincka Cross Gardens are treated to the sight of thousands daffodils in bloom. This year Porter County Parks will offer a guided hike that explores the beauty of the daffodils along with other seasonal blooms such as magnolias and forsythias. The hike will take place April 25 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at 427 Furness Road, west of Michigan City. It is free, and no registration is required. Call 219-465-3586.
April Garden Day
Barker Mansion will hold a garden day from 8 to 11 a.m. April 27. Volunteers are needed to assist with mulching, cleaning flower beds, planting flowers and garden furniture set-up. Light snacks will be available. To volunteer, call Director Emily Reth at 219-873-1520.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
SHELBY — Gospel Lighthouse Church will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at 23112 Harrison St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Dinner includes spaghetti, tossed salad or green beans, bread sticks, dessert and beverage.
Methodist Hospitals to hold Spring Spa Day
MERRILLVILLE — Methodist Hospitals will provide a day of pampering for women with cancer or survivors a day of education and pampering from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 8000 Madison St. Free services for cancer survivors include express facials, mini manicures, chair massages, 90-second makeovers, reflexology, reiki therapy, bone density screenings, breast health information, vendors, raffles and more. There will be a healthy cooking demonstration by registered dietitians. A hot breakfast buffet will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To register call 1-888-909-3627 or visit methodisthospitals.org.