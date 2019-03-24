Carline Leathers fundraiser
HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to a fundraiser with Carline Leathers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m April 5. This fundraiser is open to the public and will offer a selection of fashion outerwear, footwear, accessories and more. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Auxiliary and be used in the 2020 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field. The sale will be held in Rooms 3 & 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. Call 219-947-6011.
'Salute to the Stars' fundraising event benefits Ivy Tech students
VALPARAISO — The Ivy Tech Community College Foundation is hosting its annual spring fundraising event, with proceeds supporting students attending the Lake County, Valparaiso and Michigan City campuses. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. April 5 at Aberdeen Manor, 216 Ballantrae St. This year’s theme is “Salute to the Stars” and will feature dinner, a silent auction and entertainment by the duo of Jim Bulanda and Harley Hehr. Tickets are $85 per person ($45 is tax deductible) and can be purchased online at connect.ivytech.edu/springevent2019. For more information, call 219-476-4710 or cjhall@ivytech.edu.
Bunco For Books
Bunco players of all skill levels are invited to come out for a night of dice rollin’ fun to help raise money for books. Bunco for Books is a fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Crown Point Library. Proceeds go towards the purchase of books and other supplies to support the Crown Point Library’s literacy outreach efforts including Book Babies, book discussion groups and more. The event will take place at the Crown Point Community Library from 6 to 9 p.m. April 5. Tickets are $40 per person or $35 for Friends members and include game entry, dinner (Rosatti’s Pizza) and two raffle tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Crown Point Library. Call 219-306-4599.
Valpo Introduces Neighborhood History Night
Take a stroll back in time for Valparaiso’s first-ever Neighborhood History Night from 6 to 7 p.m. April 11 at the Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson St. The celebration of history will feature the Banta Neighborhood. The Porter County Public Library will share historical documents and photographs relevant to the neighborhood from its Larry J. Clark Genealogy Center and Kevin Pazour, executive director of the Porter County Museum, will share facts about the area we now recognize as Banta (bordered by the Canadian National railroad tracks on the north, Lincolnway on the south, Morgan on the west and Roosevelt on the east). In addition, Banta residents are encouraged to get involved in the Banta Neighborhood Association, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Banta Senior Center.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401, C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.
School fundraiser
Wheeler High School will hold its 12th annual tribute to Elvis featuring the voice of Elvis, Doug Church, and special guest Quentin Flagg at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the school. Tickets are $18 for VIP or $15 for general seating. Call 219-759-1442 or 219-741-0490.
Hammond Marina’s 21st annual Fishing Derby
HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Marina have announced the return of the annual Fishing Derby for the 21st year. The derby will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive. This event is free and is open to all adults and children, with free parking and refreshments. Fishing will take place on the outer Lake Michigan break wall, on the inside, west end docks of the marina break wall and on land. No boats. Use live and/or artificial bait. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for largest salmon, largest trout and largest bass. For more information contact the Hammond Marina at 219-659-7678.
Spring Fever Craft Show
Local homemade crafts, seasonal merchandise and shopping to come to the Schererville Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at 500 E. Joliet St. The Schererville Parks Department is sponsoring this event. Interested vendors can email jbarnes@schererville.org.
April Garden Day
Barker Mansion will hold a garden day from 8 to 11 a.m. April 27. Volunteers are needed to assist with mulching, cleaning flower beds, planting flowers and garden furniture set-up. Light snacks will be available. To volunteer, call Director Emily Reth at 219-873-1520.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
SHELBY — Gospel Lighthouse Church will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at 23112 Harrison St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Dinner includes spaghetti, tossed salad or green beans, bread sticks, dessert and beverage.
Methodist Hospitals to hold Spring Spa Day
MERRILLVILLE — Methodist Hospitals will provide a day of pampering for women with cancer or survivors a day of education and pampering from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 8000 Madison St. Free services for cancer survivors include express facials, mini manicures, chair massages, 90-second makeovers, reflexology, reiki therapy, bone density screenings, breast health information, vendors, raffles and more. There will be healthy cooking demonstration by registered dietitians. A hot breakfast buffet will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To register call 1-888-909-3627 or visit methodisthospitals.org.