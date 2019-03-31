School fundraiser
Wheeler High School will hold its 12th annual tribute to Elvis featuring the voice of Elvis, Doug Church, and special guest Quentin Flagg at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the school. Tickets are $18 for VIP or $15 for general seating. Call 219-759-1442 or 219-741-0490.
Hammond Marina’s 21st annual Fishing Derby
HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Marina have announced the return of the annual Fishing Derby for the 21st year. The derby will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive. This event is free and is open to all adults and children, with free parking and refreshments. Fishing will take place on the outer Lake Michigan break wall, on the inside, west end docks of the marina break wall and on land. No boats. Use live and/or artificial bait. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for largest salmon, largest trout and largest bass. For more information contact the Hammond Marina at 219-659-7678.
Spring Fever Craft Show
Local homemade crafts, seasonal merchandise and shopping to come to the Schererville Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at 500 E. Joliet St. The Schererville Parks Department is sponsoring this event. Interested vendors can email jbarnes@schererville.org.
Daffodil hike
Each spring, visitors at Brincka Cross Gardens are treated to the sight of thousands daffodils in bloom. This year Porter County Parks will offer a guided hike that explores the beauty of the daffodils along with other seasonal blooms such as magnolias and forsythias. The hike will take place April 25 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at 427 Furness Road, west of Michigan City. It is free, and no registration is required. Call 219-465-3586.
April Garden Day
Barker Mansion will hold a garden day from 8 to 11 a.m. April 27. Volunteers are needed to assist with mulching, cleaning flower beds, planting flowers and garden furniture set-up. Light snacks will be available. To volunteer, call Director Emily Reth at 219-873-1520.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
SHELBY — Gospel Lighthouse Church will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at 23112 Harrison St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Dinner includes spaghetti, tossed salad or green beans, bread sticks, dessert and beverage.
Super Spuds and Krazy Kards
VALPARAISO — The Friends and Newcomers of Porter County Women’s Social Club is holding a fun evening from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 11 at St. Mary Medical Center meeting room, 3800 St. Mary Drive. Women interested in learning more about this social club can join us for Super Spuds (a baked potato bar), salad, and dessert. A brief business meeting will follow, and then ‘Krazy Kards’ fun will begin. Some of the club’s current activities include: bunco, mah jongg, euchre, pinochle, craft corner, scrapbooking, lunch bunch, monthly breakfasts, excursions to interesting places, game day and several themed social parties throughout the year. Call Laura at 219-462-9841.
Women-only basic handgun safety class
The North Porter County Conservative Club, NPCCC, will be hosting a Women-only Basic Handgun Safety and Marksmanship/Victim Avoidance Class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6.Cost of the class is $30. We supply all guns, ammo, eye and ear protection. The Victim Avoidance lecture is hosted by two Chesterton police officers. The North Porter County Conservative Club is located at 933 N. Calumet Road. Call or text Bill Kucek at 219-309-6651 to sign up or for questions.
Methodist Hospitals to hold Spring Spa Day
MERRILLVILLE — Methodist Hospitals will provide a day of pampering for women with cancer or survivors a day of education and pampering from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 8000 Madison St. Free services for cancer survivors include express facials, mini manicures, chair massages, 90-second makeovers, reflexology, reiki therapy, bone density screenings, breast health information, vendors, raffles and more. There will be a healthy cooking demonstration by registered dietitians. A hot breakfast buffet will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To register call 1-888-909-3627 or visit methodisthospitals.org.