Crime watch meeting
HAMMOND — Join the South Hammond Crime Watch Meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Hammond Housing Authority conference room, 1402 173rd St. Hammond. Community Resource Officer, Sgt. J. Muta will be featured at this meeting. Call Crime Watch Director George T. Janiec at 219-678-6761.
Meeting planned
PORTAGE — Indivisible NWI will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at Ironworkers Local 395, 6570 Ameriplex Drive. Jeff Chidester, Porter County Democratic chair, will talk about the Porter County elections and how to have fair elections going forward. Call 219-871-0133 or email indivisiblenwi@gmail.com.
Hike offered
Shirley Heinze Land Trust will offer a winter waterfowl hike from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 at various locations in north Lake County. The hike will be led by Matt Kalwasinski, who birds extensively in Northwest Indiana and has led birding trips for the Indiana Audubon Society and Shirley Heinze Land Trust. Participants will visit a number of locations in Whiting, East Chicago, and Hammond, including Whiting Park, Whihala Beach, Jeorse Park, East Chicago Marina, and the Grand Calumet River, to look for ducks and other overwintering birds. Directions will be provided to registrants, and attendees will drive themselves or carpool to each site. Group size is limited to 15, and advanced registration and payment is required. There is a $25 fee per person for each hike. For full details about the hike program, and to register for this hike, visit www.heinzetrust.org/hike-program.html. Call 219-242-8558.
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr., The Ministerial Alliance of Hammond and Vicinity Inc. and Hammond’s Department of Planning & Development invite the public to attend a candlelight march to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 21. Participants are to meet in the Hammond City Hall parking lot located at 5925 Calumet Avenue to line up at 6:30 a.m. The group will walk to the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 S. Sohl Ave., beginning promptly at 6:45 a.m. Please bring your own flashlights or candles. A community commemoration will be held at the Hammond Civic Center immediately following the march. The annual Legacy Awards will be presented at this ceremony. Call 219-853-6358, ext. 2, or visit www.gohammond.com for more information.
Stained glass classes
CHESTERTON — Judy Gregurich and Mark Montgomery will be hosting stained glass classes from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22. In Beginning Stained Glass Class, students will learn the art of copper foil stained glass, originally invented by Louis Tiffany. Tools and supplies are included. Limit four students. The cost for class is $260, with Chesterton Art Center members receiving a $30 discount.
The Stained Glass Open Studio Class is designed for students who have taken a previous stained glass class at the Art Center. Open studio students will experiment with different types of textured clear glass, copper foil overlay and sandblasting (etching). Students may also work on their own projects at their own pace with assistance from the instructors as needed. Students are expected to provide their own tools and supplies. Limit eight students. The cost is $105, with members receiving a $30 discount. Both classes are eight weeks long and take place 7 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday night, starting Jan. 22 at 115 S. Fourth St. All students must register and pay prior to the first class. For a full list of adult classes, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.
Substance abuse support
The Hammond Public Library is offering a program on substance abuse support at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the library, 564 State St. Ronald Williams, Turning Point Counseling Services, will share resources and information to promote the healing process. There will be a drawing for free gas cards. Snacks and prizes are provided by The Friends of the Hammond Public Library. Register online on the event calendar, www.hammond.lib.in.us or contact Debra Powers, at 219-931-5100, ext. 320.
Pets n vets fundraiser
Dunes Dog Training Club will hold a Pets N Vets fundraiser. The bowling fundraiser begins at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 until 1 a.m. Feb. 17 at The Super Bowl, 218 W. East St. Bowling tickets are $22 and include bowling, food and shoe rental. Pre-purchase bowling tickets from Dunes Dog Training Club members. For information, call Harvey Roller at 219-776-5335; or the club at 219-996-4770.
Fish on in Portage
The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Fish-On Portage, a fishing and outdoor show. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. All outdoor events to be showcased include hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, archery, kayaking, hiking, bird watching and more. The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendors representing these activities or other activities involving the outdoors. Concessions will be available. There will be door prizes, a children’s area with Petey the Perch and other activities. Seminars will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $2 for ages seven to 18. There will be free parking.