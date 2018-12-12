Community invited to Jolly Family Affair
LaPorte Hospital colleagues from the Birthing and Family Care Center and Wellness Outreach will hold “'Tis the Season! A Jolly Family Affair” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the hospital’s main lobby, 1007 Lincolnway. The event is an opportunity for all the babies born at LaPorte Hospital in 2018 to reunite with the OB staff and each other to celebrate baby’s first holiday season. All activities are free. Activities include photos with Santa (a link will be made available to download images), a winter craft activity, the Winter Wellness Land obstacle course, cookie decorating and a hot chocolate bar. Donations of nonperishable food items will be welcomed for local food pantries to assist those in need this holiday season. Space is limited. Ticketed registration is not required but is encouraged. Visit jollyfamilyaffair.eventbrite.com.
Valpo Parks Luminary Walk returns for third year
Valpo Parks invites the public for a free community Luminary Walk from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Vale Park West Pathway. For those driving to the trailhead, on-street parking is available in Keystone Commons, Windsor Park/Beauty Creek subdivisions, Foundation Meadows Park, Valpo Parks Admin Building and Valparaiso High School. The walk is free, and luminary sponsorships are available. For more information, contact the Parks Department office at 219-462-5144.
Free Christmas concert
Liberty Bible Church Worship Choir and Orchestra will hold a free Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 824 N. Calumet Ave. No tickets required. Call 219-926-3038.
Friends of Izaak Walton League meeting
The Izaak Walton League of America-Porter County Chapter will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the second floor meeting room of Thomas Library in Chesterton. Email executivedirectoriwlapcc@gmail.com or Facebook.com/PCCIWLA and NWIconservation.org.
Christmas Cantata at St. Mary
MICHIGAN CITY — A Christmas Cantata, "Invitation to a Miracle," by Joseph M. Martin, will be performed by the Queen of All Saints Contemporary Choir under the direction of Stephanie Sobecki at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church, 400 W. Tenth St. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Kids Day Out
HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll Cheer Team will host Kids Day Out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Noll, 1519 Hoffman St. Parents can drop off children and get their Christmas shopping and wrapping done or just relax. Kids must be potty trained. The cost is $20 per child and includes pizza, face painting, gym games, crafts and more. Register by contacting Coach Sandoval at 219-932-9058, ext. 1005, or jsandoval@bishopnoll.org.
A Morning with Santa
The Bishop Noll Drama Club presents a Morning with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in the auditorium. Enter Door C, 1519 Hoffman St. Admission is $5 per family. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Join the Drama Club for a morning of games, prizes, Christmas skits and pictures with Santa Claus. No registration is required. Email kjones@bishopnoll.org for more information.