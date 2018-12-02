Prescription drug takeback event
Two of Ivy Tech Community College’s local campuses are partnering with the Indiana Attorney General’s office to sponsor a Prescription Drug Take Back event on Dec. 3. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech’s Valparaiso campus, 3100 Ivy Tech Dr., and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lake County campus’ Crown Point location, 9900 Connecticut Dr. Members of the public, in addition to college students, faculty and staff, are encouraged to bring their expired, unwanted prescription drugs to these locations. Local law enforcement and staff from the attorney general’s office will be onsite to collect the medications.
December First Friday concert planned
LAPORTE — The December First Friday in the Chapel concert will feature organ music celebrating Advent, Christmas and the Epiphany, and various folk tunes about baby Jesus. Organist Carol Garret will perform, starting at noon Dec. 7 in the LaPorte Hospital Family Chapel. The event is free and open to the public. Call 219-325-7633.
Annual cookie walk
Chesterton United Methodist Church will hold its 26th annual cookie walk from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 at 434 S. Second St. There will be gingerbread houses available as well as some candy and breads to purchase. Proceeds from the cookie walk go to organizations supported by the United Methodist Women.
Sounds of the season
The public is invited to ring in the holidays at the library. The Crown Point High School Choir, under the direction of Bill Woods, will present an a capella concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Crown Point library. The Harmony Handbells will perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in the library lobby, and at 6:30 p.m. local orchestra students, under the direction of Rovelli Grib, will perform holiday classics in the library meeting rooms. These free performances are sponsored by the Friends of the Crown Point Library. Registration is not required; refreshments will be served.
Community invited to Jolly Family Affair
LaPorte Hospital colleagues from the Birthing and Family Care Center and Wellness Outreach will hold “'Tis the Season! A Jolly Family Affair” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the hospital’s main lobby, 1007 Lincolnway. The event is an opportunity for all the babies born at LaPorte Hospital in 2018 to reunite with the OB staff and each other to celebrate baby’s first holiday season. All activities are free. Activities include photos with Santa (a link will be made available to download images), a winter craft activity, the Winter Wellness Land obstacle course, cookie decorating and a hot chocolate bar. Donations of nonperishable food items will be welcomed for local food pantries to assist those in need this holiday season. Space is limited. Ticketed registration is not required but is encouraged. Visit jollyfamilyaffair.eventbrite.com.
Polish customs
MICHIGAN CITY — A program on "Polish Advent and Christmas Customs" will be presented by the Rev. Walter J. Rakoczy at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and repeated at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. Fourth St. Admission is free and open to the public. For reservations and more information, call Theresa Child at 219-464-1369 or Robin Kohn at 219-873-3049.
Christmas Cantata at St. Mary
MICHIGAN CITY — A Christmas Cantata, "Invitation to a Miracle," by Joseph M. Martin, will be performed by the Queen of All Saints Contemporary Choir under the direction of Stephanie Sobecki at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church, 400 W. Tenth St. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16.