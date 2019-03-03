Family fun event
VALPARAISO — Bible Heroes/Superheroes Family fun free event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive. It will feature hero-related games, crafts, activities and an inflatable bounce/obstacle course. Lunch will be available for $1 and desserts for 50 cents. Guests can come dressed as their favorite Bible hero or superhero.
Coffee with a cop
HAMMOND — Hammond Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. March 4 at Hammond Sportsplex 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. Call 210-852-6376.
Mardi Gras Spaghetti Supper
Wittenberg Village will hold its 16th annual Mardi Gras spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. March 5 at 1200 E. Luther Drive. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 and younger. Proceeds will support benevolent care. Call 219-663-3860 for information. Tickets available at the door.
Writing workshop
EAST CHICAGO – Best-selling author, SaDon Long, author of “God Wants You to Dominate” is coming to the East Chicago Public Library to assist authors in building business around their writing. He will be helping authors in how to turn their writing gift into new business opportunities. The event will feature a two-hour intensive workshop to help published authors solve problems that writers face today. The event is 5 p.m. March 6 at the Main Library, 2401 E. Columbus Dr. Call 219-397-2453, ext. 17 to reserve a seat.
Fundraiser planned
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to a fundraiser with the HCI $6 sale from 9:30 a.m. top 4 p.m. March 6 and 7:30 to 3 p.m. March 7 at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave.
Annual conservation meeting
Jordan Seger, Deputy Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, will be the keynote speaker at the 66th Annual Meeting of the Porter County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to be held at 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Kouts American Legion Post 301, 959 W. Indiana Ave., with a cost of $10 per person. The evening will begin with a buffet supper with grilled chicken and pork chops, side dishes and, of course, an assortment of pies for dessert. The meeting will also include a short business meeting with the election of a board supervisor. Call 219-462-7515 ext. 3.
Free seminar presents new treatments for heartburn and acid reflux
People suffering from heartburn and acid reflux, especially after eating, can learn about new treatments and procedures in a free presentation on Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease, also known as GERD. Physicians David Fumo, MD, Thomas W. Shin, MD, and Sandra Wischmeyer, DO, will present a seminar on heartburn and acid reflux and discuss the latest technology to diagnose and treat GERD at 6 p.m. March 7 at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. Guests will be provided refreshments and giveaways. This event is free, but attendees must register in advance by calling 800-931-3322.
Pancake breakfast
PORTAGE — Cub Scout Pack 487 will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. March 9 at Portage first United Methodist Church, 2637 McCool Road. There will be a free-will donation taken.
League of Women Voters meeting
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will present Laura Nirenberg, founding executive director and chief legal counsel of the Center for Wildlife Ethics at their Dinner With The League at 6 p.m. March 12. The Center for Wildlife Ethics (CWE) is a non-profit organization incorporated in Indiana in 1998 to measurably protect native wildlife and their habitats through targeting the judicial, legislative, regulatory and community arenas. Laura’s efforts focus primarily on exposing political, corporate and economic interests most harmful to wildlife and instilling an ethical voice in wildlife public policy. The group will meet at Patrick’s Grille, 4125 S. Franklin St. Attendees may purchase a dinner of their choice from the menu. Doors open at 5:30. E-mail the League at LWVLaPorte@gmail.com.
Valpo churches offer Twenty Minutes with God
Four Valparaiso Churches and the Valparaiso Family YMCA have come together to offer a worship opportunity for the season of Lent. The public is invited to 20-minutes with God beginning at noon. The hour will include a short worship service followed by a light lunch and fellowship. A free-will offering will be taken to offset the cost of the meal and those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items to go to area food pantries.
March 13 at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St.
March 20 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 855 Harrison Blvd.
March 27 at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave.
April 3 at Trinity Lutheran, 201 N. Washington St.
April 10 at Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing
Meals on Wheels volunteers
An orientation/training to deliver Meals on Wheels will be from 10 a.m. March 12 and at 1 p.m. March 21 at 8446 Virginia St. Training lasts a little more than an hour and ends with a tour of the building. Call 219-756-3663.
Corned beef and cabbage
VFW Griffith Post 9982 will hold a corned beef and cabbage dinner at 2 p.m. March 14 at the post, 301 E. Main St. There will be corned beef and cabbage, potato and carrots with dinner roll for $11 or $12 for carryout. Reuben sandwich and chips is $7, carryout $8. Call 219-924-6102. All proceeds help veterans.
Fish, chicken dinner fundraiser
The Wheeler High School Girls Softball Team will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fish and chicken and salad bar dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Wheeler High School, 587 W. County Road 300 North. Cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for ages kindergarten through grade 8. All profits will be directed to Wheeler Girls Softball Team. YCE Fish/Chicken and Salad Bar in the school's cafeteria on Friday, March 15th from 4-7 pm. The cost is $9 for an adult, $8 for Seniors 62 years of age and older and $7 for children, K-8. All proceeds will be directed to the Wheelers Girls Softball Team.
Healthy Kids Day
Hobart Family YMCA will hold Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to noon March 16. There will be swimming, games and vendors at 601 W. 40th Place. Call 219-942-2183.
Cooking small
VALPARAISO — Tired of throwing your money away from cooking too much food? Annetta Jones, HHS Educator with Purdue Extension, will show you how to plan, shop, cook, and eat healthy while keeping portions small at 10 a.m. March 21 at HealthLinc, 1001 Sturdy Road. This one-hour program is free and open to the public. Call 219-465-3555.
Boutique Day
HAMMOND — Prom Genie, Inc. in partnership with Hammond Parks and Recreation presents the 6th annual Boutique Day, an annual prom dress giveaway. The event is open to all high school students within Hammond and surrounding cities and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive. The prom Genie staff and volunteers will outfit girls with free dresses, shoes and accessories. There will also be free manicures, make-overs and hairstyles. All students must bring current school I.D. Call 219-230-6483.
College and career resource fair
Prom Genie, Inc. will hold a college and career resource fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive. This event will provide free information to parents and middle/high school students on how to start preparing for college and to begin exploring career opportunities in the trades and the advanced manufacturing industry. There will be information on the State of Indiana Core 40 requirements, college entrance exams, financial aid, scholarships and more. The fair is open to all students in grades 6 to 12. Call 219-230-6483.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401, C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.