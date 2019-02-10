Movie screenings
Join staff and visitors from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24 at either the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center or the Paul H. Douglas Center for screenings of national park or outdoor-related documentaries. The center is at 1215 N. Ind. 49. Call 219-395-1882.
Miller Woods hikes
GARY — Join a ranger for a hike through the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s exceptional Miller Woods from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24 starting from Paul H. Douglas Center, 100 N. Lake St. Hike lengths can vary from 0.5 to 3.5 miles. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water and insect repellent. Call 219-395-1882.
Snowshoe hikes offered
Join a ranger at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 and 17 for a snowshoe hike. No reservation is required. A limited number of snowshoes available to borrow or you can bring your own. If there is not enough snow for snowshoeing, a traditional hike will be offered. Call 219-395-1882.
Soup social
PORTER — Discovery Trackers 4-H Club and their families will host an all-you-can-eat soup social from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Discovery Charter School gymnasium at 800 Canonie Drive. Ticket donation price is suggested at $10/adult, $5 for kids 12 and under, and kids first grade or younger are free. More than 10 varieties of soup are served and diners will decide the winner of the soup contest. This year the social takes on a 'Tale of Despereaux' theme which encourages children to have hope and be brave to make changes in their world. Balloon swords for knights and paper crowns for princesses will be given to children attending the event as well as a Soup Recipe game for the little ones and readings from the Tale of Despereaux at the story nook.
The Nutman fundraiser
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary will hold a fundraiser with The Nutman Company from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in rooms 3 and 3A at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. This fundraiser will feature nuts, candies, snack mixes, chocolates, wrapped candies and gummies. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary and be used in the 2020 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field. Call 219-947-6011.
Lunch with the league
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will present Deborah Chubb, interim co-chair of the Citizens Climate Lobby of NW Indiana, for the Feb. 12 Lunch With The League. Her presentation will include information, updates and future projects, as well as news about the new grant for lead-based paint hazards in Michigan City. There will be a question and answer period afterwards. The lunch begins at noon at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St. Email lwvlaporte@gmail.com.
Let's talk thyroid
VALPARAISO — A free class on thyroid issues will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at HealthLinc, 1001 Sturdy Road. Make reservations by calling the Porter County Cooperative Extension office at 219-465-3555.
Love your business event planned
Highland/Griffith and St. John-Dyer Chambers of Commerce present Love your Business from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road. It's a day of networking and business marketing. Call 219-836-5549 for more information.
Pets N Vets fundraiser
Dunes Dog Training Club will hold a Pets N Vets fundraiser. The bowling fundraiser begins at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 until 1 a.m. Feb. 17 at The Super Bowl, 218 W. East St. Bowling tickets are $22 and include bowling, food and shoe rental. Pre-purchase bowling tickets from Dunes Dog Training Club members. For information, call Harvey Roller at 219-776-5335; or the club at 219-996-4770.
Training class
MERRILLVILLE — Orientation class for Meals on Wheels volunteers begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at 8446 Virginia St. Training lasts a little more than an hour and ends with a tour of the building. Call Volunteer Manager, Joan Vith, at 756-3663 to reserve a seat.
2019 Annual Black History Month Celebration
Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr., the Department of Community Development, the Black History Coalition Committee and the Hammond Human Relations Commission, will host the 2019 Annual Black History Month Celebration at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 in the community room of the Hammond Sportplex Facility, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. African American Registered Nurses will be recognized. Those individuals are Rebecca Brown, RN; Phyllis Mitchell, ASN, RN; Kimberly Washington-Shells, BSN, RN; Tracy Toodle, MSN, RN, CDE; Jennifer Thomas, BSN, RN; Tracy M. Weems-Tucker, MSN, FNP-C, CDE; Cheryl Walker, BSN, RN; Hailey Hannon, MSN, RN, WHNP-BC and Savanna Smith, BSN, RN.
Reflections of Italy tour with the Friends of the Crown Point Library
A special presentation for the Reflections of Italy tour will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Crown Point library. A Collette Tour representative will discuss the details of this tour including the highlights and the itinerary. Special discounts will be given for booking your trip at the presentation. Register for this special travel presentation at the Crown Point Library front desk, online or call 219-306-4599.
Fish on in Portage
The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Fish-On Portage, a fishing and outdoor show. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. All outdoor events to be showcased include hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, archery, kayaking, hiking, bird watching and more. The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendors representing these activities or other activities involving the outdoors. Concessions will be available. There will be door prizes, a children’s area with Petey the Perch and other activities. Seminars will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $2 for ages 7 to 18. There will be free parking.
Farewell concert
Sts. Peter & Paul Parish of Merrillville will present its farewell choral concert under the direction of Laura Monteen at 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at 5885 Harrison St. Monteen, the parish's liturgy and music coordinator, will retire later this summer. The concert is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served in the church vestibule following the concert. Call 219-793-1375.
Parish mission
MICHIGAN CITY — All Saints Church will hold a parish mission from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 to 27 upstairs in the Legacy Center, 1719 E. Barker Ave. A shorter morning session will be present at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25; 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 27. Mission's theme is "Our Life of Faith."
Historical society meeting
The Lansing Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at 2750 Indiana Ave. Program for the evening will be on the underground railroad in the Calumet area, presented by Dr. Larry McClellan and Tom Shepard.
Post-treatment care offered
HOBART – St. Mary Medical Center Cancer Care Center is offering a free, six-week Cancer Transitions class for survivors who are moving from treatment to the post-treatment phase at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 Lake Park Ave. The classes will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 28 and continue each Thursday through April 4. Cancer Transitions is a program of the Cancer Support Community and Livestrong. It is open to cancer survivors who have been out of active treatment for at least three weeks up to two years. Each class will focus on an important aspect of survivorship including exercise, emotional health and well-being, nutrition, medical management beyond cancer and other topics. Expert panelists include an oncology certified nurse, nutritionists and fitness experts who will discuss topics like stress management, training in relaxation and individualized approaches to exercise and fitness. Classes are two hours in duration and include a period of light customized fitness activity. Each participant will receive a free pedometer, workbook, educational brochures and handouts. To register, contact Roxy Karnes, Cancer Care Services manager, at 219-947-6060.