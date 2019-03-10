Meals on Wheels volunteers
An orientation/training to deliver Meals on Wheels will be from 10 a.m. March 12 and at 1 p.m. March 21 at 8446 Virginia St. Training lasts a little more than an hour and ends with a tour of the building. Call 219-756-3663.
Corned beef and cabbage
VFW Griffith Post 9982 will hold a corned beef and cabbage dinner at 2 p.m. March 14 at the post, 301 E. Main St. There will be corned beef and cabbage, potato and carrots with dinner roll for $11 or $12 for carryout. Reuben sandwich and chips is $7, carryout $8. Call 219-924-6102. All proceeds help veterans.
Fish, chicken dinner fundraiser
The Wheeler High School Girls Softball Team will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fish, chicken and salad bar dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Wheeler High School, 587 W. County Road 300 North. Cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for ages kindergarten through grade 8. All profits will be directed to Wheeler Girls Softball Team. YCE Fish/Chicken and Salad Bar in the school's cafeteria on Friday, March 15th from 4-7 pm. The cost is $9 for an adult, $8 for Seniors 62 years of age and older and $7 for children, K-8. All proceeds will be directed to the Wheelers Girls Softball Team.
Healthy Kids Day
Hobart Family YMCA will hold Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to noon March 16. There will be swimming, games and vendors at 601 W. 40th Place. Call 219-942-2183.
Cooking small
VALPARAISO — Tired of throwing your money away from cooking too much food? Annetta Jones, HHS Educator with Purdue Extension, will show you how to plan, shop, cook and eat healthy while keeping portions small at 10 a.m. March 21 at HealthLinc, 1001 Sturdy Road. This one-hour program is free and open to the public. Call 219-465-3555.
Boutique Day
HAMMOND — Prom Genie, Inc. in partnership with Hammond Parks and Recreation presents the 6th annual Boutique Day, an annual prom dress giveaway. The event is open to all high school students within Hammond and surrounding cities and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive. The prom Genie staff and volunteers will outfit girls with free dresses, shoes and accessories. There will also be free manicures, make-overs and hairstyles. All students must bring current school I.D. Call 219-230-6483.
College and career resource fair
Prom Genie, Inc. will hold a college and career resource fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive. This event will provide free information to parents and middle/high school students on how to start preparing for college and to begin exploring career opportunities in the trades and the advanced manufacturing industry. There will be information on the State of Indiana Core 40 requirements, college entrance exams, financial aid, scholarships and more. The fair is open to all students in grades 6 to 12. Call 219-230-6483.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401, C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.
Bunco For Books
Bunco players of all skill levels are invited to come out for a night of dice rollin’ fun to help raise money for books. Bunco for Books is a fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Crown Point Library. Proceeds go towards the purchase of books and other supplies to support the Crown Point Library’s literacy outreach efforts including Book Babies, book discussion groups and more. The event will take place at the Crown Point Community Library from 6 to 9 p.m. April 5. Tickets are $40 per person or $35 for Friends members and include game entry, dinner (Rosatti’s Pizza) and two raffle tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Crown Point Library. Call 219-306-4599.
Free clutter program offered
VALPARAISO — Learn strategies and techniques that eliminate clutter. Purdue Extension – Porter County, is offering, “Empower Me to be Clutter Free” on three consecutive Tuesdays, March 12, 19, and 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 N Meridian Road. Session 1 will be an overview focusing on Clutter (What is it? What are the costs of Clutter? How do I start?). Session 2 will focus on paper clutter (What do I keep? How long? How to organize). Session 3 will focus on Maintaining the Order. Best success will come with all three sessions but is not mandatory. Call the Porter County Extension Office at 219-465-3555 for more information or to register.