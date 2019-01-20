Substance abuse support
The Hammond Public Library is offering a program on substance abuse support at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the library, 564 State St. Ronald Williams, Turning Point Counseling Services, will share resources and information to promote the healing process. There will be a drawing for free gas cards. Snacks and prizes are provided by The Friends of the Hammond Public Library. Register online on the event calendar, www.hammond.lib.in.us or contact Debra Powers, at 219-931-5100, ext. 320.
Munster crime watch
The Munster Police Department invites residents and business representatives to attend their first Munster Crime Watch Meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road. A presentation on Active Shooter Awareness & Response will be provided along with crime statistics and updates on recent incidents in Munster. A $25 Target gift card will be awarded as a door prize at the conclusion of the meeting. Call Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.
Learn about the Netherlands
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso International Center (The VIC), a nonprofit community organization, will host a presentation about The Netherlands at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at 309 E. Lincolnway. Marc Boas, a senior at Valparaiso University, will talk about the stereotypes and realities of modern Dutch culture, and he will present a summary of his homeland’s history, art, food and traditions.
Pets N Vets fundraiser
Dunes Dog Training Club will hold a Pets N Vets fundraiser. The bowling fundraiser begins at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 until 1 a.m. Feb. 17 at The Super Bowl, 218 W. East St. Bowling tickets are $22 and include bowling, food and shoe rental. Pre-purchase bowling tickets from Dunes Dog Training Club members. For information, call Harvey Roller at 219-776-5335; or the club at 219-996-4770.
Fish on in Portage
The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Fish-On Portage, a fishing and outdoor show. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. All outdoor events to be showcased include hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, archery, kayaking, hiking, bird watching and more. The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendors representing these activities or other activities involving the outdoors. Concessions will be available. There will be door prizes, a children’s area with Petey the Perch and other activities. Seminars will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $2 for ages 7 to 18. There will be free parking.