Art Display Scheduled through Feb. 28
GARY — The Art of the Paper Mask by the late Charles Buggs will be on display through Feb. 28 at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. Fifth Ave. The display features culturally influenced masks constructed from paper and cardboard that appears to be carved from wood. Buggs, an East Chicago native and Howard University graduate, created a variation on a traditional method of mask construction while majoring in art education and art history. Buggs’ materials consisted of inexpensive cardboard, brown paper and Elmer’s white glue. The display will be open during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Franciscan Health Rehabilitation
Services offers lymphedema seminar
CROWN POINT — A lymphedema seminar led by a certified lymphedema therapist will be at noon Feb. 7 at Franciscan Health Crown Point Breast Care Center, 1201 S. Main St. This quarterly seminar is geared toward individuals who are experiencing swelling or are at risk for swelling following lymph node biopsy, radiation or other disorders. Call 219-662-5770.
Workshops planned
Franciscan Health Fitness Centers and the National Exercise Trainers Association are sponsoring a workshop on group exercise certification from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 221 U.S. 41, Suite A. The second workshop is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 on senior fitness specialty certification. To register, visit www.netafit.org or call 800-237-6242.
Free frog monitoring workshops
The public is invited to attend one of two free training workshops for prospective volunteer monitors of local frog populations. Staff from Shirley Heinze Land Trust, The Field Museum and Indiana University Northwest will present the workshops on Feb. 9 in Michigan City, and on Feb. 13 in Valparaiso. The two sessions are identical in content. Workshop participants will learn about the characteristics of each species, their preferred habitat and how to identify the calls of 13 local frog and toad species. Newcomers to the program will be assigned a preserve or natural area close to their home, or they may attend the session just to learn about the issue. Spencer Cortwright, biology professor at Indiana University Northwest, will lead the workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 9 at Barker House, 444 Barker Road in Michigan City. Alan Resetar, Amphibian and Reptile Collections manager at The Field Museum, will lead the workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at Meadowbrook Conservation Center, 109 W. County Road 700 North, Valparaiso. Call 219-242-8558.
Lunch with the league
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will present Deborah Chubb, interim co-chair of the Citizens Climate Lobby of NW Indiana, for the Feb. 12 Lunch With The League. Her presentation will include information, updates and future projects, as well as news about the new grant for lead-based paint hazards in Michigan City. There will be a question and answer period afterwards. The lunch begins at noon at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St. Email lwvlaporte@gmail.com.
Let's talk thyroid
VALPARAISO — A free class on thyroid issues will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at HealthLinc, 1001 Sturdy Road. Make reservations by calling the Porter County Cooperative Extension office at 219-465-3555.
Pets N Vets fundraiser
Dunes Dog Training Club will hold a Pets N Vets fundraiser. The bowling fundraiser begins at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 until 1 a.m. Feb. 17 at The Super Bowl, 218 W. East St. Bowling tickets are $22 and include bowling, food and shoe rental. Pre-purchase bowling tickets from Dunes Dog Training Club members. For information, call Harvey Roller at 219-776-5335; or the club at 219-996-4770.
Fish on in Portage
The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Fish-On Portage, a fishing and outdoor show. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. All outdoor events to be showcased include hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, archery, kayaking, hiking, bird watching and more. The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendors representing these activities or other activities involving the outdoors. Concessions will be available. There will be door prizes, a children’s area with Petey the Perch and other activities. Seminars will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $2 for ages 7 to 18. There will be free parking.
Farewell concert
Sts. Peter & Paul Parish of Merrillville will present its farewell choral concert under the direction of Laura Monteen at 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at 5885 Harrison St. Monteen, the parish's liturgy and music coordinator, will retire later this summer. The concert is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served in the church vestibule following the concert. Call 219-793-1375.
Parish mission
MICHIGAN CITY — All Saints Church will hold a parish mission from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 to 27 upstairs in the Legacy Center, 1719 E. Barker Ave. A shorter morning session will be present at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25; 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 27. Mission's theme is "Our Life of Faith."
Historical society meeting
The Lansing Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at 2750 Indiana Ave. Program for the evening will be on the underground railroad in the Calumet area, presented by Dr. Larry McClellan and Tom Shepard.
Post-treatment care offered
HOBART – St. Mary Medical Center Cancer Care Center is offering a free, six-week Cancer Transitions class for survivors who are moving from treatment to the post-treatment phase at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 Lake Park Ave. The classes will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 28 and continue each Thursday through April 4. Cancer Transitions is a program of the Cancer Support Community and Livestrong. It is open to cancer survivors who have been out of active treatment for at least three weeks up to two years. Each class will focus on an important aspect of survivorship including exercise, emotional health and well-being, nutrition, medical management beyond cancer and other topics. Expert panelists include an oncology certified nurse, nutritionists and fitness experts who will discuss topics like stress management, training in relaxation and individualized approaches to exercise and fitness. Classes are two hours in duration and include a period of light customized fitness activity. Each participant will receive a free pedometer, workbook, educational brochures and handouts. To register, contact Roxy Karnes, Cancer Care Services manager, at 219-947-6060.
Join BNI Drama Department for 'Zombie Prom'
HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute’s Drama Department will present the musical “Zombie Prom” March 15 to 17 in the BNI auditorium, 1519 Hoffman St. Enter Door C. Show times are 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 16 and 2:30 p.m. March 17. Tickets will be sold before performances and cost $5 for students and senior citizens and $8 for adults. For more information, visit bishopnoll.org or email kjones@bishopnoll.org.