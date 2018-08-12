Monthly dinner
CHICAGO — St. Hedwig Polish National Catholic Church is holding its monthly dinner at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 3320 E. 134th St. The cost of the dinner is $8 for adults and $4 for children aged 5-12. Dinner will be followed by raffles. Call 773-646-0300.
Dunes Woman's Club
Dunes Woman's Club will sponsor a dining event from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Panera in Michigan City. Panera will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Beverly Shores Depot Museum & Gallery. A coupon is required, and available at the Depot, Administration Building or visit www.beverlyshoresindiana.org/
Urban sketching workshop
The Michigan City Art League will offer an urban sketching workshop featuring Matt Kubik from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fada studio, 617 Franklin St. The workshop will concentrate on learning sketching skills, using some tools of sketching and finally on-site drawing of buildings in the downtown Michigan City area. Cost is $30. Call 219-379-7865.
Hobart Lions Club to host 30th annual steak fry dinner
The Hobart Lions Club will host its 30th annual Steak Fry Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road. The cost of the dinner is $15 and includes steak, corn on the cob, parsley potatoes, tossed salad, dessert and lemonade or ice tea. The Hobart Lions Club will use the proceeds from the Steak Fry Dinner to help support their local projects. For advance tickets, contact Lion Joe Larson at 219-781-9604, or tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the event.
African American Achievers to go to Indiana Beach
The African American Achievers Youth Corps Inc., a non-profit organization of middle and high school African-American males, will go on an outing to Indiana Beach on Saturday. The trip is $5 for youngsters who are a part of the mentoring, tutorial, entrepreneurial, counseling program. The bus will leave at 10 a.m. from IU Northwest. Family members and friends joining them on the excursion will need to pay $20, which will include transportation, admission and rides. Parents interested in enrolling their sons in the program or others who would like to go on the trip should contact Rep. Vernon G. Smith at 219-887-2046 or call Beautiful Things at 219-985-8256. The group meets on Saturdays at Indiana University Northwest in Hawthorn 219 at 1 p.m. followed by an hour of basketball from 2-3 p.m.
Walk with a Doc program
CROWN POINT — As part of its Franciscan Medical Minute campaign, the public is invited to participate in a Franciscan physician Walk with a Doc program from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Aug. 23 to Oct. 5. The purpose is to offer education, exercise and empowerment to participants who will discuss healthy living while walking and chatting with a doctor at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. Enter off of Court Street and meet at shelter 1. Parking is available in front of the playground. To register, call 800-931-3322.
NIKE Missile Program at Lakeshore
Join Mark L. Morgan and Mark A. Berhow co-authors of “Rings of Supersonic Steel: Air Defenses of the United States Army 1950-1974 (an Introductory History and Site Guide)” for a presentation about the United States NIKE Missile program at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Visitor Center, 1215 N. Ind. 49. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore headquarters complex was once a NIKE Missile base. The NIKE /Hercules missile program was deactivated in 1974. In 1976, the National Park Service began negotiating with the Army to acquire part of the Porter base as its new headquarters for Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. In 1979, the National Park Service moved in. Call 219-395-1882.
Free Digital Ready workshop
Purdue Extension – Lake County is offering a free Digital Ready workshop from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2291 N. Main St. The Digital Ready program is designed to help small businesses learn to leverage online tools and services to grow their business. In this workshop, “Introduction to Social Media Platforms,” participants explore the most popular social media platforms and what they can do for a business. Register at www.cdext.purdue.edu/dr. Call Janet Reed at 219-755-3240.
Taste of Duneland Sept. 1
CHESTERTON — The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is hosting Taste of Duneland featuring the European Market from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 1 in Thomas Centennial Park. Taste of Duneland will feature food and craft vendors with food and items for purchase. Leroy’s “Hot Stuff” and Running Vines Winery will be providing adult beverages for purchase in the beer garden. Live music will be taking place in the gazebo all day beginning with Gerry Hundt, then Darrell Ritchea and capping off the night with 444. Bounce houses will be available for kids and additional children’s games and activities will be provided by local chamber member organizations. Call 219-926-5513.
MOMS to meet
MOMS next will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. This is a new group for all area moms with kids in elementary through high school. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays. Visit www.FindLiberty.net/mops.