Crime watch meeting
HAMMOND — The East Hammond/Pullman Neighborhood Crime Watch will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Ophelia Steen Community Center, 5927 Columbia Ave. The Hammond Police Department will provide crime statistics and recent criminal activities in the area.
Crown Point’s Winter Market
Winter Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 in the Maki Balloroom of the courthouse. You can also visit with Santa as he arrives at the courthouse to visit with families and children. For more information, visit www.crownpoint.in.gov or contact the Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 219-662-3290.
Soap program bubbles with enthusiasm
The Hammond Public Library plans a teen soapmaking program at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at 564 State St. Teens in grades 7 to 12 will learn how to make soaps in fun shapes. Details are with the teen librarian at 219-931-5100, ext. 351.
All media sale
The Friends of the Gary Public Library will hold a special all-media sale Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, Roma K. Ivey Community Room, 220 W. Fifth Ave. Used DVDs, CDs and audiobooks will be sold, while supplies last, cash only. A Friends pre-sale will be held for Friends members only from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Memberships will be available at the pre-sale: $3 student, $5 individual adult, $7 couple and $10 family. The sale will open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support Gary Public Library programs and services.
Christmas Bazaar
KOUTS — Kouts First Presbyterian Church will hold its Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at 195 E. 700 South. There will be handmade Christmas gifts and Boy Scout cookie sale.
Annual cookie walk
Chesterton United Methodist Church will hold its 26th annual Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 at 434 S. Second St. There will be gingerbread houses available as well as some candy and breads to purchase. Proceeds from the cookie walk go to organizations supported by the United Methodist Women.
Sounds of the season
The public is invited to ring in the holidays at the library. The Crown Point High School Choir, under the direction of Bill Woods, will present an a capella concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Crown Point library. The harmony Handbells will perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in the library lobby and at 6:30 p.m. local orchestra students, under the direction of Rovelli Grib, will perform holiday classics in the library meeting rooms. These performances are sponsored by the Friends of the Crown point Library and are free to the public. Registration is not required; refreshment will be served.
WANISS Children’s Festival of Trees holiday breakfast
The ladies of WANISS (Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society) are hosting their first Children’s Festival of Trees holiday breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Munster Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Children will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa and his elves. In addition, the children will vote for their favorite Christmas tree from the Festival of Trees. Entertainment will be provided by NWI Symphony Youth Orchestra scholarship winners. Proceeds from the breakfast will go to WANISS’ Edith Root Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for Region students to attend summer music camps throughout the Midwest. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. To make reservations, call 219-836-0525, ext. 206. Reservation deadline is Dec. 3.
Polish customs
MICHIGAN CITY — A program on "Polish Advent and Christmas Customs" will be presented by the Rev. Walter J. Rakoczy at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and repeated at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. Fourth St. Admission is free and open to the public. For reservations and more information, call Theresa Child at 219-464-1369 or Robin Kohn at 219-873-3049.
Community invited to Jolly Family Affair
LaPorte Hospital colleagues from the Birthing and Family Care Center and Wellness Outreach will hold its “'Tis the Season! A Jolly Family Affair” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the hospital’s main lobby, 1007 Lincolnway. The event is an opportunity for all the babies born at LaPorte Hospital in 2018 to reunite with the OB staff and each other to celebrate baby’s first holiday season. All activities are free. Activities include photos with Santa (a link will be made available to download the images), a winter craft activity, the Winter Wellness Land Obstacle Course, cookie decorating and a hot chocolate bar. Donations of non-perishable food items will be welcomed for local food pantries to assist those in need this holiday season. Space is limited and ticketed registration is not required but is encouraged. Visit jollyfamilyaffair.eventbrite.com.