Annual 25-cent sale
Portage Township Eunice Bonner Center will hold its annual 25-cent sale Wednesday through Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. New and gently used items will be sold. All proceeds benefit the Bonner Senior Center.
Health fair, hiring event
GARY — The public is invited to attend a Summer Health Fair and Hiring Event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. Fifth Ave. This event is a collaboration between the Gary Public Library and WorkOne, Northwest Indiana. Free health screenings will be provided by local health care agencies. Local health care employers will also be available to find qualified candidates to fill their open positions. Attendees are encouraged to bring an updated resume, dress for success and be ready to interview.
LaPorte Military Veteran Stand Down
LAPORTE — Goodwill and its partners have organized a Military Veteran Stand Down from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at National Guard Armory, 2391 Ind. 2. Veterans will receive information on employment and housing opportunities, details pertaining to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, health care, dental care, free personal care items, free clothing, care kits, backpacks, transportation to and from the event, legal assistance, free dinner and more. To receive these benefits please bring a DD214 or a military ID. Families are also welcome to attend. Free transportation is provided by Reveille Transpo – call for more information at 574-472-7300, ext. 7652.
Gathering wild rice program
Dr. Jennifer Kanine, of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, shares the native tradition of gathering wild rice in the Indiana dunes region from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s Paul H. Douglas Center, 100 N.Lake St. Learn about wild rice (mnomen) and its importance to Native Americans in both the past and today.
African American Achievers picnic Saturday
The African American Achievers Youth Corps Inc., a non-profit organization of middle and high school African-American males, will sponsor their annual Back to School Picnic from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on the Froebel School campus on 15th and Madison Street. The picnic is being held in conjunction with the annual Froebel-Roosevelt Picnic. All citizens of the area are invited.
Junior Wildland Firefighter Programs
Meet the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s fire crew and learn about their jobs and equipment at several National Lakeshore locations this summer. The programs will run from 11 a.m. to noon on the following Saturdays: Aug. 11 at the Paul H. Douglas Center and Sept. 8 at the Dunewood Campground. Upon completion of this 30-minute, hands-on program, children will receive their very own Junior Wildland Firefighter activity book and a Junior Wildland Firefighter patch.
Dunes Woman's Club
Dunes Woman's Club will sponsor a dining event from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Panera in Michigan City. Panera will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Beverly Shores Depot Museum & Gallery. A coupon is required, and available at the Depot, Administration Building or visit www.beverlyshoresindiana.org/
Urban sketching workshop
The Michigan City Art League will offer an urban sketching workshop featuring Matt Kubik from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Fada studio, 617 Franklin St. The workshop will concentrate on learning sketching skills, using some tools of sketching and finally on-site drawing of buildings in the downtown Michigan City area. Cost is $30. Call 219-379-7865.
Hobart Lions Club to host 30th annual steak fry dinner
The Hobart Lions Club will host its 30th annual Steak Fry Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road. The cost of the dinner is $15 and includes steak, corn on the cob, parsley potatoes, tossed salad, dessert, and lemonade or ice tea. The Hobart Lions Club will use the proceeds from the Steak Fry Dinner to help support their local projects. For advance tickets, contact Lion Joe Larson at 219=781-9604, or tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the event.
African American Achievers to go to Indiana Beach
The African American Achievers Youth Corps Inc., a non-profit organization of middle and high school African-American males, will go on an outing to Indiana Beach on Aug. 18. The trip is $5 for youngsters who are a part of the mentoring, tutorial, entrepreneurial, counseling program. The bus will leave at 10 a.m. from IU Northwest. Family members and friends joining them on the excursion will need to pay $20, which will include transportation, admission and rides. Parents interested in enrolling their sons in the program or others who would like to go on the trip should contact Rep. Vernon G. Smith at 219-887-2046 or call Beautiful Things at 219-985-8256. The group meets on Saturdays at Indiana University Northwest in Hawthorn 219 at 1 p.m. followed by an hour of basketball from 2-3 p.m.
Walk with a Doc program
CROWN POINT — As part of its Franciscan Medical Minute campaign, the public is invited to participate in a Franciscan physician Walk with a Doc program from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Aug. 23 to Oct. 5. The purpose is to offer education, exercise and empowerment to participants who will discuss healthy living while walking and chatting with a doctor at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. Enter off of Court Street and meet at shelter 1. Parking is available in front of the playground. To register, call 800-931-3322.
NIKE Missile Program at lakeshore
Join Mark L. Morgan and Mark A. Berhow co-authors of “Rings of Supersonic Steel: Air Defenses of the United States Army 1950-1974 (an Introductory History and Site Guide)” for a presentation about the United States NIKE Missile program at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Visitor Center, 1215 N. Ind. 49. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore headquarters complex was once a NIKE Missile base. The NIKE /Hercules missile program was deactivated in 1974. In 1976, the National Park Service began negotiating with the Army to acquire part of the Porter base as its new headquarters for Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. In 1979, the National Park Service moved in. Call 219-395-1882.
Free Digital Ready workshop
Purdue Extension – Lake County is offering a free Digital Ready workshop from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2291 N. Main St. The Digital Ready program is designed to help small businesses learn to leverage online tools and services to grow their business. In this workshop, “Introduction to Social Media Platforms,” participants explore the most popular social media platforms and what they can do for a business. Register at www.cdext.purdue.edu/dr. Call Janet Reed at 219-755-3240.
MOMS to meet
MOMS next will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. This is a new group for all area moms with kids in elementary through high school. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays. Visit www.FindLiberty.net/mops.