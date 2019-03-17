Corned beef and cabbage
Valparaiso Moose Family Center will have a corned beef and cabbage dinner with potatoes and carrots beginning at 2 p.m. March 17 at 107 Indiana Ave. The dinner is $8, and reuben and fries are $6. Call 219-462-2311.
Crime watch meeting
Join the South Hammond Crime Watch Meeting at 7 p.m. March 21 in the Hammond Housing Authority conference room, 1402 173rd St. A Hammond Community Resource Officer will featured at this meeting. For additional information, contact Crime Watch Director George T. Janiec at 219-678-6761.
Bunco For Books
Bunco players of all skill levels are invited to come out for a night of dice rollin’ fun to help raise money for books. Bunco for Books is a fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Crown Point Library. Proceeds go towards the purchase of books and other supplies to support the Crown Point Library’s literacy outreach efforts including Book Babies, book discussion groups and more. The event will take place at the Crown Point Community Library from 6 to 9 p.m. April 5. Tickets are $40 per person or $35 for Friends members and include game entry, dinner (Rosatti’s Pizza) and two raffle tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Crown Point Library. Call 219-306-4599.
Swim, splash, hunt
HOBART — Join the Hobart Family YMCA on April 6 to celebrate Easter Egg hunting in a pool. Collect eggs and turn them in for a prize. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for others. Times are 1 to 1:30 p.m.; 1:30 to 2 p.m.; 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 3 p.m. Register at the Y, 601 W. 40th Place, or visit www.hobartymca.org.
Theology on Tap
HIGHLAND — Stephen Tony leads a casual discussion of life's distractions in a gathering of individuals 21 and older looking to explore their Catholic faith while enjoying some complimentary beer, pizza, snacks and soft drinks at 6:30 p.m. April 7 at Our Lady of Grace, 3025 Highway Ave. Call 219-838-0395.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401, C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.
School fundraiser
Wheeler High School will hold its 12th annual tribute to Elvis featuring the voice of Elvis, Doug Church, and special guest Quentin Flagg at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the school. Tickets are $18 for VIP or $15 for general seating. Call 219-759-1442 or 219-741-0490.
Spring Fever Craft Show
Local homemade crafts, seasonal merchandise and shopping to come to the Schererville Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at 500 E. Joliet St. The Schererville Parks Department is sponsoring this event. Interested vendors can email jbarnes@schererville.org.