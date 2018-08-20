MERRILLVILLE — Years after the initial buildings were constructed in the Brookstone Estates Condominiums, the developer of the complex is ready to continue another phase there.
Developer Milton Petersen said he started the condominium project in 1999.
Construction of the clubhouse and the first five buildings finished in 2007. There are a total of 120 units in the first phase.
He didn’t move to the next phase at that time because the economy fell, but he believes the timing is now right to bring more units to the development off Taft Street and south of 73rd Avenue.
Petersen said five new buildings are planned for the site, and they have a different style from existing structures there.
He said each of the new facilities will have four levels. The current buildings are three-story structures.
There are 24 units in each of the existing buildings, and the new facilities will have 26 units in each of them.
Petersen said the ground level of each new building will primarily be used for parking space for residents. He said that concept came from a survey that showed many residents would prefer to have garages inside in the buildings.
In addition to the indoor parking space, Petersen said separate auxiliary garages will be built for residents who would like a second garage.
Petersen will offer two- and three-bedroom options in the new buildings. Each unit will have an open concept. Balconies also will be created.
Petersen hopes to start construction of the next phase by this fall.
Before that can happen, a proposed amendment to the site plan of the latest phase requires approval from the town’s Plan Commission.
Although the commission hasn’t yet made a decision, Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, a commission member, has been supportive of the work completed by Petersen.
“The condos are beautiful,” Uzelac said, “I know quite a few people who live there.”