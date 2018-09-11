Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Thirteen local organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO — totaling $50,000 — to help fund their safety and educational projects and programs throughout northern Indiana.

“This was the first year we offered this grant and we were impressed to see the number of applications we received,” said Karen McCoy, public affairs manager. “Public safety, education and training, in all forms, are very important to us at NIPSCO and we’re excited to be able to assist these organizations in their mission.”

Area recipients include:

Valparaiso Police Department, Project Safe Pathways

City of Hammond Fire Department, Fire Prevention Education

LaPorte County Juvenile Serve Center Task Force, PACER’s National Bullying Prevention

Andrean High School, ALICE (Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate) Training

Valparaiso Fire Department, Active Shooter Awareness for Educators

District 2 Hospital Preparedness Planning Committee, Stop the Bleed Kit

Portage Township DBA SW Central Fire Territory, Gas Detectors

Kouts Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Prevention Program

Center Township Volunteer Fire Department of LaPorte, Fire Prevention Materials

Michigan City High School Grant Acceptance Fund, Fire Science Fire Prevention

