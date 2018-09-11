Thirteen local organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO — totaling $50,000 — to help fund their safety and educational projects and programs throughout northern Indiana.
“This was the first year we offered this grant and we were impressed to see the number of applications we received,” said Karen McCoy, public affairs manager. “Public safety, education and training, in all forms, are very important to us at NIPSCO and we’re excited to be able to assist these organizations in their mission.”
Area recipients include:
Valparaiso Police Department, Project Safe Pathways
City of Hammond Fire Department, Fire Prevention Education
LaPorte County Juvenile Serve Center Task Force, PACER’s National Bullying Prevention
Andrean High School, ALICE (Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate) Training
Valparaiso Fire Department, Active Shooter Awareness for Educators
District 2 Hospital Preparedness Planning Committee, Stop the Bleed Kit
Portage Township DBA SW Central Fire Territory, Gas Detectors
Kouts Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Prevention Program
Center Township Volunteer Fire Department of LaPorte, Fire Prevention Materials
Michigan City High School Grant Acceptance Fund, Fire Science Fire Prevention