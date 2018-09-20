Last week 11 NIPSCO employees from the Business Support Services, came to Meals on Wheels in Merrillville and helped clean up the outside grounds, landscape and wash and clean vans for the nonprofit agency.
Jim Leslie, the lead for the team, set forth ground rules, safety rules and goals during the afternoon. All 11 team members were involved in sweeping the parking lot, trimming evergreens on the south side of the building, weeding, cutting back and trimming around the east side of the building, then finished their afternoon washing and cleaning the inside of nine vans used in delivery weekdays by Meals on Wheels.
The original date in August was washed out by rain, so the new date worked out with temperatures in the high 70s.
According to Joan Vith, volunteer manager, “One of the most rewarding jobs in our communities is volunteering to help your neighbors. We cannot complete our mission without the services of volunteers, and NIPSCO has been a great corporate volunteer group. We appreciate all the NIPSCO employees and their services to Meals on Wheels.“
Team members include Jim Leslie, Donna Gutierrez, Angela Rodrigues, Jill Habath, Lauren Hamsha, Jaime Socci, Shirley Rippy, Tina Ramos-Weitzel, Char Tebo, Josh Puzey and Curtis James.