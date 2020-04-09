× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Power outages were reported in Winfield, Crown Point, Hobart and other Region communities Thursday afternoon, Northern Indiana Public Service Company data showed.

More than 1,000 NIPSCO customers have reported power outages by about noon, the company's online outage map showed.

Damage to a transformer at 125th Avenue and Randolph Street knocked out power south of 109th Avenue, Winfield officials posted on Facebook.

The outages were likely to be noticed by more customers, with so many working remotely or home-schooling because of the coronavirus shutdown.

To report a power outage, NIPSCO customers should call 800-464-7726.