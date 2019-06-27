GARY — A NIPSCO construction lineworker is in the hospital after being electrocuted Wednesday afternoon while working in a field near Jay Street just north of Melton Road, according to a company spokesperson.
NIPSCO spokesperson Nick Meyer said the employee, whose name has not been released, is alert following the incident and was monitored overnight by medical officials.
"The safety of our employees is vital and we are in the process of gathering more information to understand the cause of this incident," Meyer said in a statement to The Times Thursday morning.
