NIPSCO receives complaints of strange odor, determines it is not natural gas-related

After receiving calls from customers concerned about the smell of natural gas, NIPSCO determined the odor was not gas-related.

NIPSCO spokesperson Joshauna Nash said the utility began receiving calls from customers complaining of a gas smell in Gary at about 8:45 a.m. Monday. Nash said it is believed the smell started in Gary and migrated into Merrillville and Crown Point. NIPSCO service workers investigated the entire service area. The tests conducted by the service workers determined that the smell "was not related to natural gas," Nash said.

“At this time the source (of the smell) remains unknown," Nash said.

Nash said NIPSCO stopped receiving calls about the smell shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. NIPSCO encourages residents that smell gas outside or in their homes to stop what they are doing, leave the area and call NIPSCO's emergency line at 1-800-634-3524. More resources are available at nipsco.com.

Gallery: Welcome to Candy Cane Lane Candy Cane Lane tradition shines on but homeowner said could use some help Candy Cane Lane tradition shines on but homeowner said could use some help Candy Cane Lane tradition shines on but homeowner said could use some help Candy Cane Lane tradition shines on but homeowner said could use some help Candy Cane Lane tradition shines on but homeowner said could use some help Candy Cane Lane tradition shines on but homeowner said could use some help Candy Cane Lane tradition shines on but homeowner said could use some help Candy Cane Lane tradition shines on but homeowner said could use some help Candy Cane Lane tradition shines on but homeowner said could use some help Gallery HTML code