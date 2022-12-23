NIPSCO reporting more than 800 power outages Friday in midst of frigid temperatures

A little more than 800 NIPSCO customers were without power as of mid morning, according to the utility company's website.

The hardest hit areas are east of the Region, though a small number of outages are reported in Lake and Porter counties.

NIPSCO crews restored power overnight to about 1,300 customers, who experienced outages due to the winter storm that moved into the area, the company reported.

"Crews continue to respond to pockets of power outages as they occur in these ongoing conditions," NIPSCO said.

Anyone experiencing a power outage can report it on the NIPSCO app, online at NIPSCO.com/out or by calling 1-800-4-NIPSCO.

"Reporting outages by text is currently unavailable and messages will not be received," company said.