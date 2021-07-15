No charges against Gary cop in 2019 shooting

DeBerry told county police she had been caring for Bouler for the past eight years and he had been acting strangely three months prior to the incident.

She said Bouler was depressed about the deaths of his daughter and grandson and “how he didn’t have anything to live for and was going to kill himself.”

She said he made sexual advances toward her — which she did not reciprocate — while he was under the influence of alcohol. She said he disliked her boyfriend, whom she said Bouler threatened the day before the incident, saying he was going to get a gun and shoot her and Stigger.

County police said they recovered Bouler’s cell phone and data showing that he had made a total of 114 calls to DeBerry’s phone on the day before and the day of the incident.

She said she started blocking Bouler’s calls to her, but did speak with him the morning of the incident to ask if he was feeling better.

She said Bouler replied he was hurt and had been up all night drinking and threatened that DeBerry and Stigger “were all going to die today.”

She said Bouler arrived that evening at her apartment and was lying in the grass outside.