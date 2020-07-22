Nonprofits team up to stock food pantries in need; donations needed

LAKE COUNTY — As food pantries are facing high demand during the pandemic, local organizations have combined forces to keep the shelves stocked.
At the start of July, Lake Area United Way launched PackaPalooza: The Great American Food Drive, which collects high protein, shelf-stable food for local pantries. The project is a partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Meals on Wheels, Northwest Indiana Community Action and Lake Area United Way.
So far 5,611 pound of protein have been collected, equaling out to a total of 4,676 meals. The food drive will continue until July 31 and organizers are urging residents to continue donating.
The items will go to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, where the donations will be distributed among local pantries.
Needed food items include: shelf-stable items, high-protein items, peanut butter, beans, canned meat, rice and pasta. Shoppers can also pick up a prepacked bag of needed items at any Strack & Van Til location.
Those donating can drop off items to any Crossroads YMCA facility, as well as Boys & Girls Clubs in Gary, East Chicago and Cedar Lake. Boys & Girls Clubs are accepting donations between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and staff ask that individuals call before dropping donations off.
More information can be found at www.lauw.org or by calling 219-923-2302.
