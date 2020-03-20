North Township rolls out food delivery program for seniors, disabled amid coronavirus outbreak

Elizabeth Acevedo, manager of the Catholic Charities food pantry in East Chicago, said her organization was proud to help.

When reached by phone Friday, Mrvan and his staff were preparing to help distribute food.

On Thursday, Mrvan met with Ben Cabrera at the John B. Nicosia Senior Building in East Chicago, he said.

Cabrera, who has diabetes and is receiving chemotherapy as part of his cancer treatment, cannot leave his apartment because he's feeling weak and has a compromised immune system.

"He had tears in his eyes because he had no other option to be able to have access for food," Mrvan said. "These are the realities we face. People can't leave their homes under certain circumstances, and we have to help them."

Cabrera said he was grateful for the township's assistance, which helped him get through a severe drop in blood sugar Friday morning.

"I just lost my wife to cancer in December," he said. "I'm living by myself."

It's not the first time Cabrera has received help from the township, he said.