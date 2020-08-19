North Township trustee continues push to put new YMCA in Wicker Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — North Township board members and the public debated Tuesday whether to accept or turn down a new $36 million regional YMCA fitness center within Wicker Memorial Park.

North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan stated his support for it as an enhancement of the popular public park.

A number of township residents would prefer to see a new YMCA anywhere but inside the 93-year-old township park, a 342-acre gem at Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard.

Mrvan said he would like to replicate the success of the new YMCA facility in Crown Point where 30,000 members take advantage of indoor and outdoor pools, banks of fitness machines and group sports venues.

The Crown Point YMCA was built on land donated by Franciscan Health.

The YMCA, and the Dean and Barbara White Foundation would like to build the fitness center at one of the premier recreation venues in Lake County, which is public land and now up for public debate.

Mrvan said he likely has the authority to lease six acres of the park’s driving range without board approval, but would still like support from the three-member township board.

Board members took no action.