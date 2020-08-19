North Township trustee continues push to put new YMCA in Wicker Park

HIGHLAND — North Township board members and the public debated Tuesday whether to accept or turn down a new $36 million regional YMCA fitness center within Wicker Memorial Park.
North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan stated his support for it as an enhancement of the popular public park.
A number of township residents would prefer to see a new YMCA anywhere but inside the 93-year-old township park, a 342-acre gem at Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard.
Mrvan said he would like to replicate the success of the new YMCA facility in Crown Point where 30,000 members take advantage of indoor and outdoor pools, banks of fitness machines and group sports venues.
The Crown Point YMCA was built on land donated by Franciscan Health.
The YMCA, and the Dean and Barbara White Foundation would like to build the fitness center at one of the premier recreation venues in Lake County, which is public land and now up for public debate.
Mrvan said he likely has the authority to lease six acres of the park’s driving range without board approval, but would still like support from the three-member township board.
Board members took no action.
Both Mrvan and Township Board Member Peter Katic said they would like an opinion from the Indiana attorney general on whether the board has any say in the matter.
Mrvan said this was only the start of a community discussion and expressed no urgency to make a decision immediately.
“I’ve spent 15 years building up the park. I would never tarnish its beauty. If people would prefer green space, then we would move on,” Mrvan said.
He acknowledged he may not be around for that moment since he hopes to win the 1st Congressional District seat Nov. 3 and resign as township trustee later this year.
Township Board member Richard Novak questioned whether the cost of giving up the park’s driving range outweighed the benefits of the proposed exchange.
Outside the Wicker Park clubhouse, where the board meeting was taking place, more than a score of duffers were taking advantage of the summer weather to drive scores of balls across the broad carpet of grass.
The board asked for public comment from the audience of about a dozen that included Highland and Munster residents.
Michael Maloney worried about stormwater runoff and flooding for residents living nearby.
Susan Meyer said she was strongly opposed to putting up another parking lot that would detract from the natural beauty of the park and nearby homes and downtown of Highland.
Marsha Novak, a Highland political leader, said a YMCA would draw business away from municipal recreational facilities like her town’s Lincoln Center or Hammond's new sports complex.
Mark Taylor, of Highland, called Wicker the “people’s park” and asked township officials to treasure its green space.
Mrvan assured board members the traffic that a YMCA would drive would be directed to a new entrance on the north side of the park and away from park’s picnic area, banquet hall and trails.
Some questioned why the YMCA wouldn’t be located in the strip mall that once housed the Ultra supermarket.
Mrvan said it could cost the YMCA as much as $28 million to acquire that property.
He said the YMCA is focused on Wicker Park at present, but has previously expressed interest in other locations in the Tri-Town area of Dyer, St. John and Schererville.
