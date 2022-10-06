 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northbound I-65 off-ramps to close for concrete restoration

65 ramps
INDOT graphic

The Interstate 65 concrete restoration project in Lake County will require the temporary closure of two off-ramps, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 and reopen by 6 a.m. Oct. 10.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. Oct. 17, according to INDOT, which said that additional work on the ramp may be necessary that would require its closure from 8 p.m. Oct. 21 to 6 a.m. Oct. 24.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change, INDOT said.

The work is part of a $25.59 million concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck overlay project between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80/94.

