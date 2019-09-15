All Pieces Fit, of Merrillville, hosted a free family fun fair Aug. 17 tailored toward children with autism and their loved ones.
Autism families from throughout the Region enjoyed bounce houses, horseback riding, carnival games and carnival food.
The motivation behind this fun fair was to give autism families the opportunity to enjoy a day out in a safe, supportive environment.
“Many parents who have children with autism can feel isolated and tend to shy away from community events due to their child’s sensory needs or problem behaviors.” said Brandi Smith, clinical director of All Pieces Fit. “This was our opportunity to give back to the community and give autism parents and kiddos a chance to spend quality time together.”
All Pieces Fit opened its doors at 8438 Indiana St. in 2017. Since then, it has provided services and support to children with autism and their families. In 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 59 children was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
“Providing applied behavior analysis therapy to children with autism is my passion," said Smith, a board-certified behavior analyst who has been working with the autism population for almost eight years. "It has always been a goal to open my own therapy center.”
All Pieces Fit provides one-on-one applied behavior analysis therapy in the client’s home at the center, and in the community based on the need and function level of the client. All Pieces Fit also provides parent trainings to assure the child’s newly acquired skills are maintained in the home. In addition, potential and existing clients have access to a case manager that can review treatment goals and resources and apply for Medicaid.