HOBART — The Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council celebrated the achievements of its affiliates and recognized the contributions of community members with Service to Labor awards at the annual holiday breakfast recently at Avalon Manor.
The year 2019 saw a great deal of advancement for the initiatives and projects of the Building Trades Council. Locally, it worked to advance legislation passing payroll fraud ordinances in many municipalities and look forward to continuing this in the coming year.
Four members of the community who consistently support the work of the affiliates and work to advance the values of its members were recognized with Service to Labor Awards at this year’s event.
Times Editor Marc Chase was honored for his reporting about projects and newsworthy events related to the organization.
State Sen. David Niezgodski, a Democrat from the 10th District, was recognized for his efforts to support legislation at the state level that promotes the work of its union members.
James C. Faroh from Matrix NAC in Hammond was recognized for establishing a toy drive for local children and his continued commitment to that project. Now a nonprofit organization named “Helping Hands,” together with other community leaders, the council was able to donate on average $15,000 in toys and gift cards to local community centers each holiday season to help make the holidays a bit more joyful.
Faroh's continued commitment to this important community service outreach highlights how its members are dedicated to serving the communities in which they live and work through volunteerism.
Finally, Tess Albanese and James Dragon from Albanese Confectionery were commended for their commitment to hiring union labor for the construction of their addition and continued improvements to their facility.
Additionally, this year, the council recognized the retirement of James Slagle. As a longtime member of the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters Local 599, Slagle has been instrumental in construction projects throughout the Region.