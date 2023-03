NWI First Responder Peer Support Group From right to left: Merrillville fire Lt. Patrick Westbury, Tri-Creek EMS Paramedic Irene Malamatos, Hammond fire Asst. Chief of Training and …

DYER — Fatal fires, brutal homicides, consequential car accidents and more — first responders must be prepared to answer to any emergency in an instant.

"I don't think there is a way to be emotionally prepared," Hammond Fire Department's Asst. Chief of Training Dave Weisz said.

When the stresses of the job become too much to bear, first responders in Northwest Indiana now have a group of expertly-trained peers to turn to in time of need. The NWI First Responder Peer Support Group, established in January, provides peer-to-peer support for any member of fire, emergency medical service or law enforcement struggling to process the traumas experienced on the job.

The group of 33 first responders are available for dispatch to any department that has experienced a high-stress incident to provide on-site support, offer a listening ear to any peer struggling emotionally and connect first responders to the appropriate resources if necessary, according to Merrillville fire Lt. Patrick Westbury, director of the NWI First Responder Peer Support Group.

Westbury said the idea emerged in 2019 while he was teaching courses at the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative with Weisz, Dyer fire Chief Joe Martin and Capt. Scott Hemmerlich. After a nearby department responded to a serious emergency call, Westbury said, the group was concerned about the well-being of the department and discussed potential ways to help. They pondered the idea of training to provide Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM), a professionally recognized process for those involved in critical incidents to share emotions, learn about stress reactions and symptoms and offer additional help if required.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the plans but exacerbated the challenges first responders faced, Westbury said. The idea resurged in late 2021. With the help of the International Firefighters Association, Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana, Lake County Board of Commissioners, Lake County Fire Chiefs Association and other statewide organizations, 30 individuals were educated to supporting peers around suicide awareness, alcohol and drug abuse, signs of emotional struggles and how to help. For years, the communication culture surrounding first responders was the antithesis of open conversation, Hemmerlich said.

"Back in the day, for instance, if you have a fatal fire, there's no conversation or debriefing," Hemmerlich said. "Get back on the truck, tools back in service, clean up, grab food and when that tone drops you're back out. It's over, it's done with, move on."

This mindset, however, only resulted in suppressed emotions. Martin recalls the beginning of his career when he felt forced to bottle up his feelings until he physically and mentally could not handle it any longer.

"I had this self-realization that I wasn't 10-feet tall and bulletproof like I thought I was made to be when I first started," Martin said. "And it's okay that I wasn't. I knew I had to find a new avenue to deal with the stressors I wasn't dealing with very well."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, first responders are at an elevated risk for mental illness and suicide due to the stresses of their work environment and culture surrounding the job. Police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

The firefighters carry their emotions in a metaphorical bucket, Tri-Creek EMS Paramedic Irene Malamatos said, which they carry from their career into retirement.

"It doesn't have to be this way. It doesn't have to be how we've always done it," Malamatos said. "We want everyone to leave this career with a lighter bucket."

Weisz, who is President of the Lake County Fire Chiefs Association, said the most direct way to help is by donating. The fire chief's association provides resources, grant assistance, training funds and more to the first responders. Information can be found by messaging lakefirechiefs@sbcglobal.net or on the NWIFRPSG Facebook page.

