NWI nets nearly $8 million in state bike trail grants

The state’s Next Level Trails grant program has awarded four grants to recreational trail projects in Northwest Indiana.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner announced Wednesday 38 communities and non-profit organizations will receive a combined $65 million for 77 miles of new trail development as a part of the third round of the Next Level Trails program.

Matching funds will bring the total investment of more than $102 million.

In Northwest Indiana, Porter County was awarded $4.9 million towards paving 6.52 miles of the Calumet Trail between Ind. 49 and Lakeshore Road in Beverly Shores. The 10-foot-wide trail connects to the exisint Dunes Kankakee Trail. Plans call for the Marquette Greenway to extend from Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan.

The C&O Trail will benefit from two grants: one to the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department for $804,160, and one to the town of Merrillville for $1,428,091. The former grant will go towards the addition of 1.47 miles of trail; the latter to 1.37 miles. The pair of projects will connect the C&O to the Erie Lackawanna Trail.

Finally, an $826,000 grant will add one mile to the Lincoln Trail through a project sponsored by LaPorte County. The project will extend the trail north from its current terminus at West 300 South. The extension will use an old railroad route and runs north to West 200 South. The new trail is part of a plan to connect to the Marquette Greenway in Michigan City.

“Trails connect communities together in such a personal way and are perfect pathways to good mental and physical well-being,” Holcomb said in announcing the grants. “These continued quality-of-life investments will reap generational economic and tourism development dividends and further showcase Indiana’s incredible outdoor experiences.”

Next Level Trails is a $150 million program. In two previous grant rounds, a total of $55 million was awarded to 35 communities. The $120 million awarded to date contributes to construction of 190 miles of trails throughout the state.

“The DNR listens to the recreational and outdoor needs of Hoosiers,” Bortner said. “We are excited to expand our partnerships with local governments and non-profits to bring these important connections and amenities to communities across Indiana.”

The grants awarded in the third round include 17 regional projects and 21 local projects. The list of awards, project descriptions, and a map are posted at on.IN.gov/NLT-round-3.

The third-round grant recipients are contributing $37.4 million in matching funding, resulting in a $102.4 million total investment in trails. The program requires a minimum 20% project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value and in-kind donations of materials and labor.

