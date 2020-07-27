You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NWI officers honored for heroics, dedicated service to their communities

NWI officers honored for heroics, dedicated service to their communities

{{featured_button_text}}

They came to the aid of choking victims, ran into burning buildings, provided life-saving care to a woman who had been stabbed and — in 11 cases — dedicated their lives to serving the communities.

Northwest Indiana police didn't get to celebrate with an annual award banquet this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but their acts of bravery and service didn't go unnoticed.

The Indiana District 1 Law Enforcement Council has been traveling to individual departments to present officers with awards for lifesaving, exemplary service and lifetime achievement.

Griffith Patrolman Jeffery Beck received an Officer of the Year award for his rescue of a woman and baby who became trapped on the third floor of an apartment building during a fire.

Beck initially attempted to rescue a man on the second floor, forcing his way into an apartment through heavy smoke, records show. Police later learned the man inside had died from an unrelated medical condition.

Beck heard a woman yelling for help and made his way to the third floor, where he carried the baby and told the woman to hold on to his belt as he led them to safety through heavy smoke. 

Beck was treated for smoke inhalation, and the mother and child were unhurt, records show.

The District 1 Law Enforcement Council visited the Gary Police Department on Friday to present Lt. Thomas Pawlak and Sgt. Anthony Titus with awards for lifetime achievement. They were among 11 officers to receive that honor this year.

Pawlak began his career with the Gary Police Department in September 1989. He worked in the traffic and internal affairs divisions and served on an FBI task force before joining the violent crimes division in 2015. He also serves as the supervisor for the city's Multi-Agency Gang Unit.

Titus, a 2010 graduate of the FBI National Academy, began his career in August 1992 and has served on several federal task forces. He pioneered the procedural justice curriculum at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Indiana University Northwest and Lake County Sheriff's Department, records state.

Officers honored for saving choking victims in 2019 include Cedar Lake Patrolman Douglas Machalk and Hobart Patrolman Matthew Stutler.

Crown Point Cpl. Don Wasserman was honored for saving the life of a woman who was stabbed multiple times in the legs.

Wasserman responded to a home and applied his personal tourniquet to stop the flow of blood. An doctor later told Wasserman he saved the woman's life, because she had suffered a cut to the femoral artery, records show.

Dyer Officer Trevor O'Donnell came to the rescue of two people in April 2019.

O'Donnell responded to a call April 8 for a man who had fallen while using a chair lift and found the man being choked by the lift's straps. O'Donnell cut him free.

Four days later, O'Donnell performed CPR on a man in cardiac arrest for 15 minutes while the man was taken to a hospital. The man regained a pulse at the hospital.

St. John Cmdr. David Rybicki and Officer Samuel Jacobs were honored for their efforts to rescue a 12-year-old girl during a house fire in July. Jacobs had to back out of the house when he was overcome by the smoke, but he was able go back in and pull the girl out. Officers performed CPR and revived her at the scene, but she later died at a hospital.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Officers honored

Officer of the year

Griffith Patrolman Jeffery Beck

Lifesaving

Cedar Lake Patrolman Douglas Machalk

Crown Point Cpl. Don Wasserman

Dyer Officer Trevor O'Donnell

Hobart Patrolman Mathew Stutler

Indiana State Police Cpl. Kimberly Zelnis

Munster Patrolman Mark Ashcroft

Munster Patrolman Jonathan Hernandez (also received exemplary service award)

Exemplary Service

Dyer Officer Bryan Sanders

Lake County Lt. Vernon Joiner, Sgt. Bryan Zabrecky and Officers Raymond Borchert Jr., Ta'Ronda Ferguson, Brian Dzialakiewicz and Nicholas Katalinic

Lake County Cpl. David Marshall III

St. John Cmdr. David Rybicki and Officer Samuel Jacobs

Schererville Detectives Anthony Buonadonna and Ian Segovia

Schererville Patrolman Donald "Jake" Parker

Winfield Officer Brock Moore

Lifetime Achievement

CN Special Agent Eric Graf

Dyer Cmdr. Don Foley

East Chicago Detective Angelo Machuca

East Chicago Master Patrolman John Castillo

Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak

Gary Sgt. Anthony Titus

Hobart Detective Sgt. Steve Houck

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ann Wojas

Merrillville Deputy Police Chief James Donohue

Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch

Merrillville Lt. Robert Morgan

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts