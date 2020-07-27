NWI officers honored for heroics, dedicated service to their communities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They came to the aid of choking victims, ran into burning buildings, provided life-saving care to a woman who had been stabbed and — in 11 cases — dedicated their lives to serving the communities.

Northwest Indiana police didn't get to celebrate with an annual award banquet this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but their acts of bravery and service didn't go unnoticed.

The Indiana District 1 Law Enforcement Council has been traveling to individual departments to present officers with awards for lifesaving, exemplary service and lifetime achievement.

Griffith Patrolman Jeffery Beck received an Officer of the Year award for his rescue of a woman and baby who became trapped on the third floor of an apartment building during a fire.

Beck initially attempted to rescue a man on the second floor, forcing his way into an apartment through heavy smoke, records show. Police later learned the man inside had died from an unrelated medical condition.

Beck heard a woman yelling for help and made his way to the third floor, where he carried the baby and told the woman to hold on to his belt as he led them to safety through heavy smoke.

Beck was treated for smoke inhalation, and the mother and child were unhurt, records show.