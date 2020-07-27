NWI officers honored for heroics, dedicated service to their communities

They came to the aid of choking victims, ran into burning buildings, provided life-saving care to a woman who had been stabbed and — in 11 cases — dedicated their lives to serving the communities.
Northwest Indiana police didn't get to celebrate with an annual award banquet this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but their acts of bravery and service didn't go unnoticed.
The Indiana District 1 Law Enforcement Council has been traveling to individual departments to present officers with awards for lifesaving, exemplary service and lifetime achievement.
Griffith Patrolman Jeffery Beck received an Officer of the Year award for his rescue of a woman and baby who became trapped on the third floor of an apartment building during a fire.
Beck initially attempted to rescue a man on the second floor, forcing his way into an apartment through heavy smoke, records show. Police later learned the man inside had died from an unrelated medical condition.
Beck heard a woman yelling for help and made his way to the third floor, where he carried the baby and told the woman to hold on to his belt as he led them to safety through heavy smoke.
Beck was treated for smoke inhalation, and the mother and child were unhurt, records show.
The District 1 Law Enforcement Council visited the Gary Police Department on Friday to present Lt. Thomas Pawlak and Sgt. Anthony Titus with awards for lifetime achievement. They were among 11 officers to receive that honor this year.
Pawlak began his career with the Gary Police Department in September 1989. He worked in the traffic and internal affairs divisions and served on an FBI task force before joining the violent crimes division in 2015. He also serves as the supervisor for the city's Multi-Agency Gang Unit.
Titus, a 2010 graduate of the FBI National Academy, began his career in August 1992 and has served on several federal task forces. He pioneered the procedural justice curriculum at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Indiana University Northwest and Lake County Sheriff's Department, records state.
Officers honored for saving choking victims in 2019 include Cedar Lake Patrolman Douglas Machalk and Hobart Patrolman Matthew Stutler.
Crown Point Cpl. Don Wasserman was honored for saving the life of a woman who was stabbed multiple times in the legs.
Wasserman responded to a home and applied his personal tourniquet to stop the flow of blood. An doctor later told Wasserman he saved the woman's life, because she had suffered a cut to the femoral artery, records show.
Dyer Officer Trevor O'Donnell came to the rescue of two people in April 2019.
O'Donnell responded to a call April 8 for a man who had fallen while using a chair lift and found the man being choked by the lift's straps. O'Donnell cut him free.
Four days later, O'Donnell performed CPR on a man in cardiac arrest for 15 minutes while the man was taken to a hospital. The man regained a pulse at the hospital.
St. John Cmdr. David Rybicki and Officer Samuel Jacobs were honored for their efforts to rescue a 12-year-old girl during a house fire in July. Jacobs had to back out of the house when he was overcome by the smoke, but he was able go back in and pull the girl out. Officers performed CPR and revived her at the scene, but she later died at a hospital.
