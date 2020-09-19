NWI police departments plan on National Night Out events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A handful of local police departments are moving forward with National Night Out events in early October.

Earlier this year, several local departments announced cancellations or postponements of the celebration, which is typically held on the first Tuesday in August. The event is meant to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and community members, as well as to promote safe neighborhoods.

Some departments, however, are now moving forward with modified celebrations.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Valparaiso Police Department announced it is planning a modified National Night Out event.

Instead of a traditional gathering, the department is inviting residents to organize events and activities for the national celebration, the Facebook post reads.

The events can be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6, and the department is asking residents to hold events outdoors, with masks encouraged.

Valparaiso police officers, including members of the K-9 unit, bike patrol, support staff, patrol division and investigations, will make appearances at the events.