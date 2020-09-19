 Skip to main content
NWI police departments plan on National Night Out events
CROWN POINT — A handful of local police departments are moving forward with National Night Out events in early October. 

Earlier this year, several local departments announced cancellations or postponements of the celebration, which is typically held on the first Tuesday in August. The event is meant to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and community members, as well as to promote safe neighborhoods.

Some departments, however, are now moving forward with modified celebrations. 

NWI police postpone National Night Out due to surge in COVID-19 cases

In a Facebook post Friday, the Valparaiso Police Department announced it is planning a modified National Night Out event.

National Night Out 2020! The Valparaiso Police Department is again participating in National Night, which is scheduled...

Posted by Valparaiso Police Department on Friday, September 18, 2020

Instead of a traditional gathering, the department is inviting residents to organize events and activities for the national celebration, the Facebook post reads.

The events can be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6, and the department is asking residents to hold events outdoors, with masks encouraged.

Valparaiso police officers, including members of the K-9 unit, bike patrol, support staff, patrol division and investigations, will make appearances at the events.

"Social distancing will be practiced, as our officer groups will be smaller as we strive to promote safe interaction with our community partners," the department said in the post. "Please understand the cancellation of the event may still occur, as weather or other circumstances could inhibit planned activities."

Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon said National Night Out has always been a "great success" for the department. This is the 16th year the department has hosted an event for the celebration.

"We look forward to meeting with our community and being a part of all the planned events in the neighborhoods," Balon said in the social media post.

Residents looking to participate in the event should contact Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall at 219-462-2135 or by email at jhall@valpopd.com. Registration will close at 4 p.m. Oct. 1.

Also looking at a modified celebration is the Munster Police Department, which canceled its traditional gathering at Community Park earlier this year, according to a previous Times report. 

Instead of its annual celebration at Community Park, Munster police are asking residents to celebrate law enforcement through various activities. 

From 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Munster police will host various "mini parades" throughout the town. Police cars, volunteers in police service patrol cars and safety mascots will participate in the parades.

Volunteers, who will wear masks and gloves, will toss items to children and gift cards to local restaurants will be randomly given to residents along the parade routes.

The department also encouraged residents to hold picnics with their family between 4-6 p.m. Oct. 6 and share a family safety guide, which will be on the department's website at www.munster.org/police the week prior to Oct. 6.

Showing support, however, doesn't mean hosting a gathering or joining in a parade, the department said.

Munster police also encouraged residents and local businesses to display blue lights or signs to show support for "support for positive police and community partnerships," the post reads.

Beginning Friday, Munster residents can stop by the police department's records window to pick up free police support signs, as well as free glow necklaces for children to wear during the mini parades.

Additionally, Munster police encouraged residents, businesses and local organizations to post their positive interactions with the department on social media using #munsternightout with the post.

For more information, call the Munster Police Department's Community Policing Unit at 219-836-6639, or visit www.munster.org/police.

The Portage Police Department also is moving forward with its National Night Out event, according to a Sept. 10 post on the department's Facebook page. 

Please join us at Founders Square on Tuesday October 6th for the National Night Out. We look forward to seeing old...

Posted by Portage Police Department (Indiana) on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Portage police officers will be out from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Founders Square Park. Equipment and vehicles will be on display, and the Portage K-9 unit will have demonstrations.

The department asked residents to wear masks and social distance when possible.

Currently, the Dyer Police Department has postponed its National Night Out event and is hoping to have a celebration before snow hits the ground, said Dyer Police Chief David Hein.

Schererville Police Department hasn't scheduled a National Night Out event yet this year, but canceled its Aug. 4 event at Redar Park earlier this year, said Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook. 

The Crown Point Police Department is still weighing whether or not it will go forward with its Oct. 6 event, said Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

