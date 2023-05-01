MUNSTER— Housing Opportunities is looking to join forces with another Northwest Indiana social services group this summer.

The Valparaiso nonprofit is in the exploratory stage of merging with Northwest Indiana Community Action, a nonprofit based in Crown Point.

Housing Opportunities aims to provide emergency shelter, affordable housing and other resources to people in need in LaPorte and Porter counties. The group owns and rents out hundreds of apartments at a reduced or subsidized rate for qualifying applicants.

Northwest Indiana Community Action works to mitigate poverty as the designated community action organization for the region. It serves as the area’s agency on aging and manages the Women, Infant and Children programs in Northwest Indiana.

NWICA operates as a housing authority for parts of Northwest Indiana that don’t fall under one. It serves LaPorte, Porter, Lake and Newton counties.

Community surveys showed that the primary concerns of people living in Northwest Indiana are housing and transportation, NWICA CEO/President Jennifer Trowbridge said.

NWICA isn’t in the transportation business, but it was already providing housing and “knew we had to get more in this space,” she said.

That realization led to conversations between Trowbridge and Housing Opportunities CEO Jordan Stanfill.

“I think from Jordan’s perspective, he knew NWICA, he knew our values,” Trowbridge said. “He knew how I’m running this organization and how we allocate things for the right reason. And said, hey let’s explore this together.”

They started examining that idea early this year and entered an exploratory agreement in March, according to a news release. During this phase, the respective boards will review the finances and logistics of a merger and vote based on their findings.

They have no set timeline, but Stanfill estimated that the boards will vote in the next few months, which means the merger could be made official in the summer.

“The potential of deepening our collaboration with NWICA would empower and position us to do so much more,” Stanfill said in the news release announcing the merger.

Trowbridge reiterated Stanfill’s characterization that the merger would empower their organizations to do more good for more people. She likened this merger to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, which was born out of an amalgamation of Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the region.

“All of these entities are saying, listen, we are wasting opportunity or cost or an ability to strategize for the betterment of our region, if we’re going to keep working in silos,” Trowbridge said. “If we’re serving similar people and we have similar missions, then we need to step up, and we need to work together, or we’ll never going to get the change that we need.”

One former board member of Housing Opportunities expressed concern about the group’s expected merger.

“One of the things that HO has always prided itself on is its community involvement and community support,” Caroline Cook said. “When you become this large agency that covers five counties, that goes away.”

Cook is concerned, in particular, about the potential loss of HO’s case management services, which help people find jobs, doctors and other non-housing necessities.

Stanfill said the case workers aren’t going anywhere and “if anything, we’re going to increase that capacity and expand those opportunities.”

He also doesn’t want people to look at this merger as his organization “selling out.” Stanfill said he hopes people look at it from the lens of improving and expanding services.