NWI students gain experience at Indiana Statehouse

Five Northwest Indiana students are serving as interns for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2021 legislative session, said State Sens. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, and Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell.
Drake Abramson, a resident of Hobart, is the son of Jennifer and Paul Abramson. He graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School and is a senior at the University of Indianapolis, where he is studying political science and government.
Joseph Angert, a resident of Laurel, Maryland, is the son of Virginia Fulton and Don Angert. He graduated from Valparaiso High School and is a sophomore at Indiana University Bloomington studying economics and mathematics.
Kirsten Nielsen, a resident of Crown Point, is the daughter of Keith and Mary Nielsen. She graduated from Crown Point High School and is a senior at Franklin College studying political science and Spanish with a concentration in pre-law.
Samantha Williams, a resident of Valparaiso, is the daughter of Harry and Janet Williams. She graduated from the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities and is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in natural resources and environmental sciences with a concentration in public policy.
As legislative interns, Abramson, Angert, Nielsen, and Williams track and analyze bill data, provide constituent services, staff Senate committee hearings and meetings, and conduct legislative policy research.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to assist our state senators as they work hard to serve Hoosiers through the legislative process during this historic session," Abramson said.
"I'm excited to play a role in government during such an important part of our history," Angert said.
"I am excited to be learning about state government and assisting these senators in serving their Hoosier constituents," Nielsen said.
Megan Granados, a resident of Highland, is the daughter of Janet and Daniel Granados. She graduated from Highland High School and is a sophomore at Purdue University Northwest studying business management.
As the Secretary of State intern for the Senate Majority Caucus, Granados conducts legal and policy research, files legislative documents and creates legislative calendars.
"I have had the unique opportunity to learn about the legislative process firsthand, and I am beyond happy to be a part of this amazing experience," Granados said.
"These students have been valuable additions to our team here at the Statehouse," Charbonneau said. "It is always great to see local students participating in the Senate internship program."
"I always appreciate seeing local students involved in their state government," Niemeyer said. "It's no easy task interning for the Senate, but these young professionals have all proven to be worthy additions to our team."
Senate Majority interns work through the duration of the legislative session, which is scheduled to end by April 29.