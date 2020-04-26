NWI surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; 2 more local deaths reported

Over 2,000 people in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to new statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.
Two more people are dead in Lake County from the respiratory disease. There have been 69 deaths in the county, including two new fatalities reported Sunday. The county has 1,533 confirmed cases, which accounts for over 75% of local cases.
On Friday there were 344 cases and 11 deaths in Gary and 96 cases in East Chicago, according to each city's health department.
LaPorte County jumped from 156 to 188 confirmed cases. Five people have died in the county.
Newton County is up two cases for a total of 46. Jasper County has 28 cases. Five have died in Newton and one has died in Jasper.
Porter County, which has been reporting data independently of ISDH, reported 219 cases and 7 deaths on Saturday. Updated numbers have not been reported by the county's health department.
To the east, St. Joseph County has 576 cases, up from 553. Fourteen people have died in the county with three more deaths reported Sunday.
Marion County remains the most-impacted with 4,796 cases and 259 deaths. Lake County ranks second behind it with its statistics.
Indiana has 634 new cases reported for a total of 15,012. There have been 813 deaths across the state, 29 of which are newly reported. There have been 81,708 Hoosiers tested.
Data released Sunday morning by the state was up to date as of noon Saturday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.
New positive cases were reported between Friday and Saturday. New deaths were reported between April 9 and Sunday.
The state health department added 88 presumptive COVID-19 deaths to its website. Porter County has logged one of those deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms, but for which no positive test is on record.
