NWI tourism head's six-digit salary, benefits raising eyebrows after record inquiry

However, Hoops took a 40% pay cut this year amid waning tourism revenue resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports.

McDermott said as mayor, his compensation package, including base salary and health insurance, is about $155,000. His 2018 Chevy Tahoe is also covered, though he pays taxes on his vehicle, he said.

“But never in my life have I received a bonus like that,” McDermott said.

Batistatos noted he took a 15% pay cut this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — which has left hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers without work or faced with pay cuts.

He said only eight of his 19-member staff have been working through the pandemic, and four positions have been permanently eliminated, including Batistatos’ assistant, a sports marketing manager, video manager and housing coordinator.

He said he and his team have been "working hard" in the middle of a pandemic to provide resources to the Region’s hospitality business owners and employees. He said McDermott’s release of figures detailing his total compensation package is “a distraction” from the hard work the CVA does.