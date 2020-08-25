Oak Hill Cemetery honors veterans with no family through Adopt-A-Vet program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A local cemetery is doing its part to make sure that while many who defended our freedoms are gone, they are not forgotten.

It was shortly after Patricia Wolfe became manager at Oak Hill Cemetery in 2017 that an Adopt-A-Vet program was started. For $25 annually anyone can adopt a veteran's grave through the program.

Wolfe said it was the brainchild of her and head groundsman, Brian Martinez, and North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan was supportive of the idea.

She said the cemetery, at 6445 Hohman Ave., had been privately owned, but the township took it over in 2012.

"It was deemed abandoned," Wolfe said. "It was not being taken care of."

She said the cemetery is a historical one, with graves that date back to the Civil War.

The cemetery was established in 1885, which was 20 years after the end of the Civil War, but Wolfe said some gravestones date back to the early 1800s because people who lived in the area that had family members buried elsewhere had them moved to the cemetery.

"We actually get a lot of people that come through here and just walk around looking at the stones because of how old they are," Wolfe said.