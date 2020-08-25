Oak Hill Cemetery honors veterans with no family through Adopt-A-Vet program

HAMMOND — A local cemetery is doing its part to make sure that while many who defended our freedoms are gone, they are not forgotten.
It was shortly after Patricia Wolfe became manager at Oak Hill Cemetery in 2017 that an Adopt-A-Vet program was started. For $25 annually anyone can adopt a veteran's grave through the program.
Wolfe said it was the brainchild of her and head groundsman, Brian Martinez, and North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan was supportive of the idea.
She said the cemetery, at 6445 Hohman Ave., had been privately owned, but the township took it over in 2012.
"It was deemed abandoned," Wolfe said. "It was not being taken care of."
She said the cemetery is a historical one, with graves that date back to the Civil War.
The cemetery was established in 1885, which was 20 years after the end of the Civil War, but Wolfe said some gravestones date back to the early 1800s because people who lived in the area that had family members buried elsewhere had them moved to the cemetery.
"We actually get a lot of people that come through here and just walk around looking at the stones because of how old they are," Wolfe said.
She said there are hundreds of veterans who have been identified as being buried at the cemetery.
"Right now I have about 200 logged veterans that I've been able to do research on and find that I don't really have any relatives I can contact for them," Wolfe said.
That is where members of the community step in with their $25 donations that go toward maintenance of the grounds, the purchase of American flags for the graves around Memorial Day and the placement of wreaths at Christmastime.
"I get as much information as I can on that veteran, send it to you, and it kind of gives you the opportunity to show your gratitude," Wolfe said.
She called her research efforts an ongoing project for which the internet and people from the Hammond Historical Society have proved helpful.
"I'm still running genealogy," Wolfe said. "I'm trying to trace things back and find as many details as I can about each and every veteran."
Wolfe is not a veteran but has many family members who are.
"It's just another way for us to honor the veterans and people who served in the military and lost their life," Wolfe said.
About 75 people have contributed to the Adopt-A-Vet program.
One participant is Highland resident Lisa Medellin. She is a supporter of veterans organizations and has family members who have served, including a grandfather who was a World War II vet.
She said it is an amazing feeling to know she is helping take care of the final resting place of a veteran with no family.
"I would want somebody to do it for me if I wasn't here and I had family there," Medellin said. "I would appreciate somebody to do that for me and my family."
She said it is important to remember those who have given their time and lives so others can be free.
"For what they did, we should be doing a lot more for them," Medellin said.
Those interested in the Adopt-A-Vet program can call the cemetery office at (219) 932-0206 or email wolfep@ntto.net.
