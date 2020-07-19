Off-duty marshall, motorist clash following I-65 crash, police say

EAGLE CREEK TOWNSHIP — A confrontation with weapons ensued between two motorists following a two-vehicle crash on I-65 Saturday evening, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
Police responded around 6:38 p.m. for a report of shots fired by a motorist near mile marker 243 on northbound I-65.
Preliminary investigation showed a 2006 Chevrolet van, driven by 42-year-old James Schultz, of Meridian, Mississippi, rear-ended a 2019 Dodge van, driven by 34-year-old George Glossop, of Thorntown, Indiana, ISP said.
Glossop was later identified as a Thorntown Deputy Town Marshall, and was off-duty at the time of the incident, ISP said.
After the two vehicles crashed, a confrontation ensued between the motorists. Schultz allegedly swung at Glossop and threw a knife at his vehicle. Schultz returned to his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene. Glossop then allegedly removed a 9 mm handgun from his holster and fired at the Chevrolet's tires, disabling the vehicle, ISP said.
Police believe Schultz was impaired when the crash occurred. Schultz failed administered field sobriety tests at the scene. He refused to take a certified chemical test for intoxication, ISP said.
Schultz was then transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point where he changed his mind to consent to a blood draw. The results of that search are pending. Schultz was later transported to the Lake County Jail, ISP said.
An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances that led up to the crash. Information will be forwarded to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges after the investigation is completed, ISP said.
