You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Off-duty marshall, motorist clash following I-65 crash, police say
alert urgent

Off-duty marshall, motorist clash following I-65 crash, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

EAGLE CREEK TOWNSHIP — A confrontation with weapons ensued between two motorists following a two-vehicle crash on I-65 Saturday evening, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Police responded around 6:38 p.m. for a report of shots fired by a motorist near mile marker 243 on northbound I-65.

Preliminary investigation showed a 2006 Chevrolet van, driven by 42-year-old James Schultz, of Meridian, Mississippi, rear-ended a 2019 Dodge van, driven by 34-year-old George Glossop, of Thorntown, Indiana, ISP said.

Glossop was later identified as a Thorntown Deputy Town Marshall, and was off-duty at the time of the incident, ISP said.

After the two vehicles crashed, a confrontation ensued between the motorists. Schultz allegedly swung at Glossop and threw a knife at his vehicle. Schultz returned to his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene. Glossop then allegedly removed a 9 mm handgun from his holster and fired at the Chevrolet's tires, disabling the vehicle, ISP said.

Police believe Schultz was impaired when the crash occurred. Schultz failed administered field sobriety tests at the scene. He refused to take a certified chemical test for intoxication, ISP said.

Schultz was then transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point where he changed his mind to consent to a blood draw. The results of that search are pending. Schultz was later transported to the Lake County Jail, ISP said.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances that led up to the crash. Information will be forwarded to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges after the investigation is completed, ISP said.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Lake County Police Officer Stevie Gill teaser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts