Officer involved in crash en route to domestic disturbance, police say
Officer involved in crash en route to domestic disturbance, police say

Lake County Sheriff Car stock
CROWN POINT — A Lake County sheriff’s officer is recovering after being involved in a crash while responding to a domestic disturbance call, police said.

The crash happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at East 129th Avenue and Iowa Street in Crown Point, according to a report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

An officer was driving a fully-marked squad car heading to an active domestic disturbance with activated lights and sirens. En route, the officer crashed with another vehicle at the Crown Point intersection, the report said.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a driver and passenger, appeared uninjured and refused medical treatment, police said.

The officer was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point and was experiencing hip and back pain. The officer has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The crash is under investigation and further details were not immediately available, said Pam Jones, spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

