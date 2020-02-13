Officer wellness symposium open to all Region first responders

HAMMOND — Two national experts will discuss police officer wellness during a symposium Feb. 26 that is open to all Region first responders.

The symposium was designed with the goal of promoting a culture of wellness and providing support and services when needed, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

"First responders face situations every day that endanger their health and safety. The dangers are often mentally, emotionally, and physically taxing," he said. "Seeking help for mental health or injury can be more difficult than getting treatment for injuries with more observable symptoms."

The Hammond Police Department's Officer Support and Wellness Unit plans to host the free Officer Wellness and Support Symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Hammond Sports Plex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond.

"We believe a first responder's mental state is just as important as their physical condition, and they need to be well and healthy in both aspects of their jobs and their lives," Kellogg said.

Organizers hope the symposium will help guide other agencies interested in setting up similar programs.