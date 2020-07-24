You are the owner of this article.
Officers rush to aid of mom who gave birth in car on side of Crown Point road
CROWN POINT — When Lake County sheriff’s police pulled up to a vehicle on the side of the road Wednesday, they were met with a crying newborn and his mother, who had just given birth in her car.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. thanked the officers who aided the 23-year-old woman on Wednesday.

Shortly after 8 a.m. a Lake County sheriff’s commander and detective saw a disabled vehicle near 125th Avenue and Marshall Street in Crown Point. The duo activated their emergency lights and pulled up next to the vehicle, Martinez said.

That’s when they saw a newborn baby lying on a car seat, crying, moving and still attached to his mother, who was on her way to the hospital.

The 23-year-old woman told police she was trying to make it to the hospital, but her baby arrived before she could get there.

A 4-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy were also in the vehicle when officers arrived. The commander and two detectives ensured the children were safe and attended to anything they needed, Martinez said.

The mother and her new baby were taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point for medical care.

“I am so proud that our officers worked as a team to help this mom keep her family safe during this emergency,” Martinez said. “I commend everyone involved for a job well done, and we wish this mom and her family well.”

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

