GARY — With construction underway at 401 Broadway, some offices have been relocated to temporary locations, according to a city news release.
City Hall entrances on Broadway and Massachusetts Street will not be accessible during this time, the city said.
The city's Finance Department is now located on the third floor, and the law department is sharing space with the Gary Redevelopment Commission on the second floor at 504 Broadway.
Human resources has moved to the Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza, in the former Steel Heads suite on the first floor.
Gary Common Council office employees have moved from the first to second floor near the council chambers.
The city's Community Development Department previously moved to City Hall's Suite 300 from 839 Broadway. Suite 300 was formerly occupied by Public Works.
You have free articles remaining.
The department's number, 219-881-5075, will be the same. All other office contact phone numbers will remain unchanged.
With the east and west doors to City Hall are closed, employees and visitors can access City Hall by using the south entrance.
"Those utilizing the ramp on Broadway to enter the building through the basement may continue to use the entrance," city officials said.
Construction at City Hall is in line with the city's efforts to consolidate and relocate city operations and to "enhance efficiency in service to the community," according to a news release.
Construction will continue through the end of the year.