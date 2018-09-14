HAMMOND — The Hammond Family YMCA broke ground Thursday on a major $3 million renovation project that will give the 1958 building a much-needed face-lift.
Plans call for a more modern, open-floor plan with build-outs, sleek designs, large windows to brighten the fitness center, two new multipurpose rooms, an expanded weight room, new child-care area and teen lounge center. The lobby and main entrance will be gutted and remodeled.
Those in attendance at Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony credited the late Dean and Barbara White, of the Dean and Barbara White Foundation, for kick-starting the project. The foundation chipped in $1 million towards the $3 million project.
Craig White, one of Dean and Barbara White's children, said this Y renovation was one of his father's final projects.
"We're going to see so many positives out of this," White said.
Hammond Family YMCA is part of the Crossroads YMCA association that includes the branch in Crown Point, as well as branches in Griffith and Whiting.
Dave Mays, executive director at the Hammond Family YMCA, said the improvements will align well with Hammond Y's longstanding legacy serving the community. The space expansion and added programs will triple the amount of people they can serve, he said. Plans also call for a parking lot expanded and the gym floor replaced.
"This builds on our legacy," he said.
The groundbreaking event was attended by about 50 people, including families who attend the Y, staff, supporters and YMCA corporate board members. Wearing construction hardhats and equipped with shovels, preschoolers assisted officials with the officials with the formal groundbreaking.
Thomas McDermott Sr., honorary chairman of the capital campaign, was joined by his son, Hammond mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., during the ceremony.
"Dean White was one of the greatest men I ever knew. We talked politics and friendship and he truly loved and cared about Northwest Indiana," the senior McDermott said.
McDermott Jr. had a long list of people to thank for the project coming to fruition, including countless council members and staff.
"No mayor is worth his or her salt without acknowledging the people who helped (make this a reality)," he said.
He said the Y is a hub to the south Hammond community, with three elementary schools and residential subdivisions on all sides.
"It's a great Y, but it needed some TLC," he said.
He said the renovations ensure the Y will serve many more generations to come.
The Hammond plan comes on the heels of a $35 million, 9-acre expansion of the Southlake Family YMCA in Crown Point.
In September 2017, the Southlake Family YMCA in Crown Point broke ground on its $35 million expansion. A $21 million gift from the Dean and Barbara White Foundation led the way.
CSK Architects in Schererville is the project's architech and Hasse Construction is the contractor.
Jill Schaffenberger, spokeswoman for the Crossroads YMCA, said the goal is to start the project as early as this month and complete it by the spring.