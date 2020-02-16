Officials investigating dead fish in Little Calumet; residents warned to stay away

PORTAGE — State officials said Sunday they were responding to a report of dead fish in the water near a marina along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana Department of Environmental Management said they were investigating reports of dead shad near Miller's Westerman's Marina in Portage.

Shad appears to be the only fish species affected, and no other negative effects on wildlife have been observed, officials said.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

The cause of the fish kill remained under investigation Sunday, officials said.

During a previous incident in August, more than 3,000 fish died after ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor spilled higher-than-permitted levels of cyanide and ammonia into the river.

IDEM warned the company its practice of reanalyzing samples that indicate a permit exceedance and using the recalculations to replace results is unacceptable, according to a recent report. IDEM has referred the company for enforcement related to the August spills.