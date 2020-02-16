You are the owner of this article.
Officials investigating dead fish in Little Calumet; residents warned to stay away
Paddlers enjoy the East Branch of the Little Calumet River in fall 2016. Residents were being asked to stay away from the river Sunday night as the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana Department of Environmental Management investigated reports of dead fish near Miller's Westerman's Marina in Portage.

PORTAGE — State officials said Sunday they were responding to a report of dead fish in the water near a marina along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana Department of Environmental Management said they were investigating reports of dead shad near Miller's Westerman's Marina in Portage.

Shad appears to be the only fish species affected, and no other negative effects on wildlife have been observed, officials said.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

The cause of the fish kill remained under investigation Sunday, officials said.

During a previous incident in August, more than 3,000 fish died after ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor spilled higher-than-permitted levels of cyanide and ammonia into the river.

IDEM warned the company its practice of reanalyzing samples that indicate a permit exceedance and using the recalculations to replace results is unacceptable, according to a recent report. IDEM has referred the company for enforcement related to the August spills.

ArcelorMittal has said it's been working cooperatively with IDEM and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for months and "does not manipulate data." 

The Environmental Law and Policy Center and Hoosier Environmental Council filed a Clean Water Act lawsuit against the steelmaker in December, citing the August fish kill and more than 100 other permit violations over the past five years.

ArcelorMittal is not expected to respond to the lawsuit until Feb. 26, court records show.

