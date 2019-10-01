Hammond Asst. Fire Chief Jack Callahan attended a political campaign event Saturday night while working on a shift, violating a city ordinance that prohibits on-duty employees from engaging in political activity.
“I stopped by and seen (sic) Katrina Alexander, at her meet and greet and she seems like a mighty nice person we should support,” Callahan wrote beneath a photo from this weekend that he shared on Facebook.
Callahan appears in the photo arm-in-arm with Alexander, a Democratic at-large candidate for Hammond City Council, during her political event Saturday night. Not only was he on-duty at the time, he drove there in his on-duty fire vehicle, Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
Under city code, Callahan is subject to possible termination and a fine of $2,500 for each violation, records show.
Smith said he learned of Callahan’s violation of city rules when contacted Tuesday by The Times. He said Callahan reported that he was directed by the union president to attend and claimed it shouldn't be considered a political event because Alexander wasn’t raising campaign dollars.
Smith said even if it wasn’t a fundraiser, the meet and greet was undeniably political.
“I said ‘Joe Blow that lives on Columbia Avenue didn’t have a meet and greet. Katrina Alexander, who’s running for political office, had a meet and greet,'” Smith said.
Hammond’s municipal code prohibits a police or firefighter from engaging in political activity while on duty or off duty while wearing a uniform or official insignia identifying the office or position of the officer or firefighter.
The city also bars police and firefighters from engaging in political activity while driving in any vehicle owned or leased by the city or agency, and while off duty while wearing a uniform or official insignia identifying the officer or position of the officer or firefighter while driving any other type of vehicle.
Generally, the city code also states any city employee may not engage in political activity while on duty, wearing a uniform or using a city-owned or leased vehicle.
The city’s code prohibits use of city-owned vehicles for personal or political business.
"Violating the provisions ... shall subject the offending employee, police officer or firefighter to be discharged from employment and to a fine of $2,500 for each violation," the code reads.
The code further states the Hammond Police Department and the Hammond Law Department are responsible for enforcement.
City attorney Kevin Smith said after an investigation into the allegations, he would notify the fire chief of what appears to be a violation of the city ordinance and "then determine how to proceed with whatever penalty is appropriate."
Smith said he does not condone this type of behavior.
He said he will address the issue with Callahan and also send a department-wide memo reiterating the policy on the books to all Hammond Fire Department employees.
"Something will be done,” Smith said.
Alexander said she was not aware Callahan was on-duty when he attended her meet and greet, held Saturday night at the Ophelia Steen Center and paid for by the Committee to Elect Katrina D. Alexander.
“I definitely did not know,” she said.
She said the political event was posted to social media with an open invitation for the public and supporters to attend.
Smith said the department’s rules and regulations ban all types of political activity while on duty or at the station, including wearing local, state or nationally political attire. The department rules also require the parking of personal vehicles outside the fire station if political bumper stickers are displayed on the vehicle.