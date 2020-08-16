Once NWI's refuge for abandoned children, Nazareth Home closes after 27 years

Paquin said she found the Nazareth Home while seeking out volunteer opportunities years after her retirement from the School City of Hammond in 2002.

Countless volunteers like Paquin would take children on field trips, or to the nearby park, or cuddle with the abandoned children to get them down for naps.

Paquin, who said she is blessed with three healthy children and a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren, said the home’s children opened her eyes to another side of life.

“To see that side of the world, I was never exposed to that before. … They taught me to be more patient than I was with my children. Love was all they needed, and that’s all I could give,” Paquin said.

One little boy who arrived to the home years ago had a myriad of medical issues, she said.

“I was drawn to him. I just wanted to hold him and talk to him. We had him a year or two, and after he returned home to his parents, he passed away. I went to his funeral, and I was just so sad, so upset,” Paquin recalled.

Paquin said she was saddened to learn the home closed for good this month.