Once NWI's refuge for abandoned children, Nazareth Home closes after 27 years

EAST CHICAGO — As a volunteer at the Nazareth Home, Mary Paquin scooped up the 2-year-old boy in her sights, seeing he was cranky, tired and unhappy.
The Winfield woman said she rocked the little boy to sleep, and with few pats on the back, the boy almost immediately began to snore, comforted by her embrace.
“That’s what it’s about. I gave them a lot of love, and they gave me a lot of love,” recalled Paquin, who served as longtime volunteer "cuddler" at the Nazareth Home from 2008 up until this year.
Paquin visited the group foster home — situated on a quiet, residential street near St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago — every week on multiple occasions.
That is, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, and she thought it best to stay home. Then she suddenly received news the home permanently shut its doors Aug. 1.
Sister Kathleen Quinn, of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, founded the Nazareth Home in 1993 to take care of abused and abandoned children with unique medical needs. It served hundreds of children from newborn to age 6 who were referred there by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Children who were sent there came from all walks of life. Some came from abusive homes, from drug-addicted parents, or were simply abandoned. Others who stepped foot in the home were considered so medically fragile from birth that they required constant care.
Paquin said she found the Nazareth Home while seeking out volunteer opportunities years after her retirement from the School City of Hammond in 2002.
Countless volunteers like Paquin would take children on field trips, or to the nearby park, or cuddle with the abandoned children to get them down for naps.
Paquin, who said she is blessed with three healthy children and a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren, said the home’s children opened her eyes to another side of life.
“To see that side of the world, I was never exposed to that before. … They taught me to be more patient than I was with my children. Love was all they needed, and that’s all I could give,” Paquin said.
One little boy who arrived to the home years ago had a myriad of medical issues, she said.
“I was drawn to him. I just wanted to hold him and talk to him. We had him a year or two, and after he returned home to his parents, he passed away. I went to his funeral, and I was just so sad, so upset,” Paquin recalled.
Paquin said she was saddened to learn the home closed for good this month.
“When I found out, I cried of course. These children had feeding tubes, some were on oxygen, and you still wanted to hug them and rock them, and they would smile,” Paquin said.
History of Nazareth Home
Sister Mary Ellen Goeller is executive director for the nonprofit Ancilla System Inc., and oversees all ministries, including Nazareth.
Goeller said two years ago, the Nazareth Home transitioned from a 24/7 foster home to a licensed group home with the hopes of receiving additional steady funding. However, a 2018 Federal First Act — buried in a congressional bill — severely restricted the number of children placed to the home by the Indiana Department of Child Services to encourage smaller, family home environments for foster kids.
The population at the Nazareth Home dwindled to the point that in mid-July there were no resident children, and The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ made the decision to close the home, Goeller said.
IDCS last placed children in the home in September and April, and those two children left in June and July of this year, she said.
The home is licensed to have up to six children.
“I feel sorry for the children. Because of the type of care and the love they got from staff and volunteers, I’ve always said to the state, by sending them to us, (the state) will save money in the long run and we can produce better children, and in turn, better adults mentally, physically and spiritually,” Goeller said.
The home was initially designed to care for babies with AIDS, but the mission quickly transformed into caring for abandoned children from broken homes and children who are medically compromised.
Angela Curtis, the home’s administrator, said she doesn’t agree with all the changes in federal law. She said she believes some children would best thrive in the group home setting, where 24/7 medical care can be provided.
“I think we need to do what’s best for the child and place that child (in the ideal setting). But if you’re taking medically fragile children, and they needed the care of a nurse 24/7, you’re doing the kids an injustice,” Curtis said. “I understand the state wants to save money, but you can’t put a price on a child’s future.”
Curtis, who holds master’s degrees in business management and social work, looks back fondly on her time with the Nazareth Home.
“The first day, I walked through these days and I saw a place filled with kids of all shapes and sizes, all colors,” she said.
Curtis, who was born and raised in Gary, said the Nazareth Home connected her with her greatest blessing in life: her adopted son, who is now in eighth grade.
Her son was just 2 days old when he arrived at the Nazareth Home on June 25, 2007.
“At that time, I was a foster parent looking to foster. He’s actually my first foster child. He made it a joy to come to the Nazareth Home every day,” Curtis said.
The home accepted a young boy who had third-degree burns on one of his hands after it had been dipped in boiling water by his mother's boyfriend, according to Times archives. A 3-month old had been shaken so badly his eyes hemorrhaged and required surgery. And one baby girl only a few weeks old had several broken ribs, according to The Times.
Curtis said she is “devastated and heartbroken” to see the home close.
“It’s tremendous loss to the community," she said. "They helped a lot of kids, and a lot of kids, the medically fragile ones, have thrived because of the Nazareth Home."
