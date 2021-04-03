One new COVID-19 death reported in Lake County

The Porter County Health Department did not provide an update to its case totals Saturday due to the holiday. The department reported 16,900 cases on Thursday.

Across Indiana there were 1,159 new positive cases. A total of 689,965 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Feb. 20 and Friday.

The Porter County Health Department listed zero patients hospitalized and 16,289 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,399 cases, up five from the day before, and 38,674 tested. Lansing had 3,130 cases, up three, and 31,035 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.1% in Lake County, up from 5% the day before; 5.2% in Porter County, down from 5.5%; 9.1% in LaPorte County, down from 9.2%; 6.9% in Newton County, down from 8.5%; and 9.9% in Jasper County, up from 8.5%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.