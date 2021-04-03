One new COVID-19 death reported in Lake County

One additional person was reported dead from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana, while the state recorded more than 1,159 new cases, updated health data provided Saturday showed.
Lake County saw one more coronavirus-related death, according to updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Local fatalities were among five more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,667 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between March 16 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,498 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties, data from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.
County totals include 923 in Lake County, 269 in Porter County, 203 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County. State health officials listed 407 deaths statewide as probable.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 totaled to 81,685, following corrections to the previous day's totals by the Indiana State Department of Health.
County totals included 50,222 in Lake County, up 86; 10,369 in LaPorte County, up 35; 3,356 in Jasper County, up nine; and 1,009 in Newton County, up four
The Porter County Health Department did not provide an update to its case totals Saturday due to the holiday. The department reported 16,900 cases on Thursday.
Across Indiana there were 1,159 new positive cases. A total of 689,965 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Feb. 20 and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed zero patients hospitalized and 16,289 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,399 cases, up five from the day before, and 38,674 tested. Lansing had 3,130 cases, up three, and 31,035 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.1% in Lake County, up from 5% the day before; 5.2% in Porter County, down from 5.5%; 9.1% in LaPorte County, down from 9.2%; 6.9% in Newton County, down from 8.5%; and 9.9% in Jasper County, up from 8.5%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,223,085 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up by 25,869 people from the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 81,322 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,141,763.
ISDH also reported that 1,750,664 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,730,567.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments are now available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will open from Thursday to June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers age 16 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.