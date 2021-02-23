Open enrollment set for Merrillville's Head Start Preschool

MERRILLVILLE — Families living in Ross Township are invited to attend open enrollment for the Merrillville Community School Corp.’s Head Start Preschool for the 2021-22 school year.

It's from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 5 at the Merrillville Senior Center, which is located at Door P of the Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.

Parents should bring the following documents to this event:

*photo identification with current address

* child’s official birth certificate

* insurance card

* child’s shot records

* income records for the last 12 months

* child's Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP)/Individualized Education Program and

* proof of Merrillville schools’ residency (utility bill or lease/mortgage).

Children must be ages 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.mvsc.k12.in.us or call 219-756-5940.

