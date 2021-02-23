 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Open enrollment set for Merrillville's Head Start Preschool
urgent

Open enrollment set for Merrillville's Head Start Preschool

{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Families living in Ross Township are invited to attend open enrollment for the Merrillville Community School Corp.’s Head Start Preschool for the 2021-22 school year.

It's from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 5 at the Merrillville Senior Center, which is located at Door P of the Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.

Parents should bring the following documents to this event:

*photo identification with current address

* child’s official birth certificate

* insurance card
 
* child’s shot records
 
* income records for the last 12 months
 
* child's Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP)/Individualized Education Program and
 
* proof of Merrillville schools’ residency (utility bill or lease/mortgage).

Children must be ages 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.mvsc.k12.in.us or call 219-756-5940.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What does Mars sound like? Here's the first recording in human history

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts